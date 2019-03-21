Last week, it appeared the brouhaha over Colorado’s civil rights commission had been settled by the state’s supreme court. That was just wishful thinking

The issue was thrust back into the limelight just a few days later.

“Shoup’s civil service board asks rehearing” read a headline in the March 19 issue of The Pueblo Chieftain.

“Council appears before high court and assigns list of ten errors,” read the subhead.

“Council for the civil service commission appointed by governor (Oliver) Shoup made application to the supreme court today for a rehearing in the case which involves the commission appointed by the outdoing governor Julius C. Gunter. Ten errors are given in support of the brief for re-opening the case.

“The Gunter commission was appointed in accordance with the provisions of the constitutional amendment adopted by voters in the November election, according to the supreme court’s decision of March 3. Republicans contend that the appointments cannot be made until after the legislature has enacted laws to establish the commission.

“The issues in the ouster proceeding whereby the Shoup commission, appointed under the 1915 statute, endeavored to obtain the records which had been turned over to the Gunter commission by the outgoing commission, centered on the word “establish” and the final “self executing” clause of the amendment.

“In support of the alleged errors, counsel said, ‘It will take twenty five years to put the classified service of the state under the merit system. If the opinion of the court holds, then legislation looking toward the removal of persons now holding positions in the classified service is and will be null and void, because the constitutional amendment’s self executing clause fills all positions.’”

In short, the outgoing governor, in the final few days of his term, filled the civil service commission with his own people according to a law that had been passed in November, but had yet to take effect. A couple of days later, the newly installed governor appointed his own commission based on the 1915 or existing statute that was scheduled to be superseded by the amendment passed in November, upon its enactment, whenever that was supposed to be.

At issue, it seems, is the self-executing clause of the new amendment, which some read as creating lifetime appointments. Will the supreme court agree to a rehearing and clear the air? Or will it simply stand by its original ruling?

Still hanging

Remember that liquor that was stuck at the American Express Office in Pueblo after the state’s new bone dry law was passed in November and went into force on Dec. 16, 1918?

Well, the packages were still stuck at the office. The owners of the packages, who legally purchased permits and legally purchased the alcohol, still were being prevented from picking up their packages. And, from all appearances, it looked like they never would be able to pick them up.

“Contraband liquid wealth lying idle,” read a headline in the March 20 Chieftain.

“While the Pueblo thirsty are singing ‘Nobody Knows How Dry I Am,’ as they go about their daily walks in business or employment, there is snugly stored in the American Express company’s office here 325 cases of old bottled in bond liquor.

“Each case contained at least two quarts, which were valued at about $2.50 a quart when they reached Pueblo last December. According to bootlegger prices they would now command around $10 a quart. Good profit for a few months storing, if it could be realized by the original purchaser. The $1,625 investment would have grown to $6,500 (Converted to 2019 dollars, that would be $98,978.58).

“It is just resting here as a reminder of other days and as a temptation to the keen scented and thirsty. It is talking valuable storage space says agent C.I. Fitzgerald and there is no indication it will be removed soon.”

Big land purchase

Pueblo was abuzz with when it was learned that M.C. Johnson of Pueblo had purchased the Livesey Ranch and 250 head of cattle. Although the figures weren’t officially announced, the purchase price was estimated between $75,000 and $100,000 for the 1,300-acre ranch located 10 miles west of Pueblo. That, indeed, was a significant transaction in those days. In today’s dollars, the purchase price would be between $1.14 million and $1.52 million.

“This is the largest property deal made in this locality for a long time and it is a transaction of more than ordinary interest on account of the prominence of principals and the long residence of Mr. Livesey and his most estimable family who have decided to return to their old home in England to permanently reside,” the Chieftain reported on March 16.

“James Livesey and his brother bought what was early known as the J.L. cattle ranch in 1876, the year Colorado became a state. Later his brother sold his interest. The ranch owns valuable water rights some of the earliest priorities in the region, and a large portion of the acreage is in cultivation.”

Bittersweet ending

“Mother’s search for son starts in Scotland — ends in Pueblo hospital ward,” read a story in the March 16 Chieftain.

“That’s my mother, I know her — I know her.

“Those were the feeble words of Peter Stevenson as he lay on the bed in his ward in St. Mary’s hospital yesterday — just hanging to life by a bare thread.

“Standing aghast and dazed with shock and doubt, stood Mrs. Martha Thompson Stevenson — gazing into the distorted, death pallid and emaciated face instead of that of her buoyant boy of 14. It had been sixteen years since she had last looked into his face in bonnie Scotland.

“Mrs. Martha Vannornan, a younger sister gained composure enough to interrogate and converse with the brother and convince the mother that it was her son. The reunion was an affecting scene — one of life’s thrilling emotions. The mother and daughter came from Fort William, Canada, and reached Pueblo yesterday morning. They were met at the depot by Secretary Charles Kincaid of the RR YMCA and accompanied to the hospital to meet the son that can hold to life but a few days longer at best, says the physicians. He is in the last stages of tuberculosis.

“Peter Stevenson acquired the wanderlust and left home (Scotland) and journeyed to America where he continued to roam. He kept in partial touch with his mother until 1913, when all traces of each other disappeared. It was the longing for her boy that brought the mother from Scotland to Canada (the last address she had for her son), but Peter kept roving and the mother could not locate him.

“A year or so ago, from exposure in Idaho, he contracted tuberculosis. He came to Colorado and for a time was on a ranch in Stone City. It was only recently that he came to Pueblo and walking the streets with 104 degrees of fever, he attracted Red Cross notice.”

The Red Cross contacted YMCA official David Graham, himself a Scotchman, and he launched a search for Stevenson’s family through the national council of YMCAs. The search eventually found Stevenson’s mother and sister in Canada and they traveled to Pueblo to be with their son and brother. For only a few hours, as it turned out.

The March 17 Chieftain reported that Stevenson had died the previous day.

“He recognized the mother and conversed with her which sweetened his last few hours. And consolation was great for the mother, who was permitted to minister to the son in his crucial moment,” the March 17 story said.

Pueblo ringers

“Pueblo motorists had to stop and whip golf experts,” read a headline in the March 15 Chieftain.

“Frank Pryor Jr., Jack Slayden and Dr. La Moure of this city, who have been traveling overland in Mr. Pryor’s car, reached Los Angeles, Calif., yesterday at noon. All are feeling fine and report having had a splendid trip.

“It is understood that the party would have reached its destination much sooner but on reaching Phoenix, Ariz., Messers Pryor and Slayden, who are golf experts, heard there was a good course there and some Arizona Champions timber out on the links. The result was they grabbed their golf tools and lit out for the course, where it is understood they met and defeated all comers, won a couple of silver cups and had the time of their lives.

“It is understood they would be playing in Phoenix yet, only everybody in that town was scared off the course and Dr. La Moure had real difficulty in getting Frank headed for Los Angeles after a loss of 24 hours’ time.

“However, the party made pretty fair time. They left Pueblo on the third at noon and reached Los Angeles at noon on the 14th.”

A laundry for autos

“Open up new auto laundry,” read a headline in the March 16 Chieftain.

No, it was not a laundromat with automatic washers for clothes. It was a laundry for automobiles or in more modern language, a car wash.

“The Ward-Gammon Co. of which Denzil Ward is manager, will open a new, first-class, up-to-date automobile laundry at 621 South Union avenue in the building formerly occupied by the Table Queen Baking Co., tomorrow.

The new firm is composed of Ward and Gammon, a well-known newspaperman in Pueblo.

“In addition to being equipped to thoroly clean cars, the firm will make a specialty of oiling and greasing cars and will deal in oils and gasoline.

“A full stock of United States tires and tubes will be carried at all times.”

Drowning on the Mesa

“Joseph Cardinella, age 13 years, was drowned accidentally yesterday morning on his father’s ranch near Pleasant View,” a story in the March 16 Chieftain reported. “The boy was irrigating. Just as he was about to open the irrigation ditch headgate, he is believed to have fainted, as he was subject to fainting spells, and fell into the water. He crowned before help could arrive. Dr. W.H. Campbell, counter coroner was summed to the scene and pronounced the death a case of accident.”

Publishers of Black newspaper hold reception

“T.L. Cate and S.J. McClure, the publishers of the 'Rising Sun', a new newspaper being printed in Pueblo by colored people, entertained a score or more of the most prominent business men of their race at a reception t the People’s Golden West Hotel last week. A six-course dinner was served to guests.

“A discussion as to the propriety and wisdom of advertising the merits of Pueblo as a business, professional and labor center was held, and it was agreed to form an organization to work toward that end. The organization will be incorporated later, but until that time, the following citizens will act in their respective capacities: President, Sam Nelson; vice president, Dr. A.B. Terrell; secretary, S.J. McClure; treasurer, Robert Kefford.”

Puebloan in same parade at president

“John Bowen, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Bowen, 113 west Seventh street, who is a member of the Band Company of the Walter Reed Hospital, was in a parade given for President Wilson on his return from France and also played at a concert the night following the parade,” a story in the March 16 Chieftain said.

Another war casualty

“Mr. and Mrs. Pete Hughes, 1401 Wabash avenue, received a letter yesterday announcing the death of their son Thomas Hughes in France. The letter was from the chaplain who officiated at his death, and he states that their son died on Feb. 22 and was buried on the 23rd. It gave no further details and the parents have no knowledge of the cause of his death,” the March 18 Chieftain reported.

“They had received a postal card from their boy, written on February 15, when no mention was made of any sickness, so they are anxiously awaiting other information.

“Lieut. Thomas Hughes was 26 years old and was a member of the U.S. engineer Corps. He had been in the service since September 1917, and had been ‘over there’ for 13 months. He had been promoted from private to lieutenant.”

More flu deaths

“Husband and wife die within 2 days,” read a headline in the March 18 Chieftain.

“Lyman T. Elwell, third son of Judge and Mrs. J.C. Elwell of this city, and a bright and promising young man of push, energy and ability, died at his home in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday afternoon at 5 o’clock of Spanish Influenza. His wife died on Friday morning at 5 a.m. of the same disease and the body had been held to await the outcome of the young husband’s sickness. The funeral of husband and wife will be held today at Boulder.

“Deceased was 31 years of age and a graduate of Central High School.”

“Mrs. Lenore E. Vaughn dies of influenza,” read a headline in the March 19 Chieftain.

“Mrs. Lenore Estelle Vaughn, age 23 years, died at the ranch home of the family on the St. Charles Mesa at 6:45 o’clock yesterday afternoon as a result of an attack of influenza which lasted one week.

“Mrs. Vaughn was the daughter of County Commissioner J.P. Harbor.

Killer gets death notice

The man convicted of murdering a Pueblo County Jail turnkey was given his death notice, according to a story in the March 19 Chieftain.

“Clifford Sproules will be hanged by the neck until he is dead on some day and hour during the week ending June 28.

“The execution will take place at the state penitentiary and the exact date will be set by the warden of the institution.

“Judge Samuel D. Trimble sentenced Sproules at 2:15 yesterday and 20 minutes later he was speeding to Canon City in the sheriff’s automobile.

“At the penitentiary he was placed in the death cell, which will be his abiding place until under orders of the warden, at some moment during the week stated, a turnkey will call him out to walk to the automatic gallows.

Sproules is the man who was convicted of murder in the first degree and death penalty invoked by a jury in the district court several weeks ago; his crime was the murder of W.W. Green, turnkey at the Pueblo County Jail on the afternoon of Oct. 15, 1918.

mspence@chieftain.com, @MSpenceSpts