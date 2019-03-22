One of the most highly anticipated films of 2019 hits theaters today.

"Us," written and directed by Jordan Peele ("Get Out"), follows a happy family that takes a vacation in Santa Cruz, Calif.

While there, four mysterious people break into the family's vacation home and begin terrorizing the family. The family is shocked to find out that the intruders look just like them, only with more grotesque appearances.

The film stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke and is rated R.

Another critically acclaimed film — with a bit of a different feel — hits theaters today too.

"Gloria Bell," starring Julianne Moore and John Turturo, follows Gloria (Moore) as a free-spirited 50-something who looks for love in L.A. dance clubs.

When she meets Arnold (Turturo), she must balance her old life with the new.

The film is rated R.

For show times, and more on the movies playing this weekend, visit cinemark.com.

— Luke Lyons