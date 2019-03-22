In both music, and my personal life, no decade compares to the great 80s. And while my mojo, swagger and 32-inch waist line are way in the rear view mirror, the albums that defined that era and formed part of the soundtrack of my life remain untouched.

Here are my (Jon) choices for the best of the 80s and once again, in the name of non-repetition, I won’t list anything that appeared on previous lists, mine or Luke’s.

Jon: “Burning Bridges,” Naked Eyes. Yes, this 1983 debut album from the British duo contains the still popular synth-pop hit “Always Something There to Remind Me.” But that is probably the least remarkable aspect of the disc. Far superior is the bittersweet “Promises, Promises,” which to my ears is one of the greatest singles of all time, 80s or not. Equally as impressive are “When the Lights Go Out,” “Voices in My Head” and “Emotion in Motion.” For one brief, bright moment, I truly believed Naked Eyes to be the next big thing, but alas, it was not to be.

Luke: As an expert at burning bridges, I highly approve of the album’s title. Admittedly, my knowledge of Naked Eyes didn’t go past “Always Something There to Remind Me.” And shame on me for that! The title track alone is probably better than the group’s seminal hit. As far as new wave albums go, this is a true gem. Good call, Jon.

Jon: “Listen Like Thieves,” INXS. The greatest release from the greatest Australian band, (sorry Angus Young,) this 1985 masterpiece captured the unrivaled Michael Hutchence (RIP) and colleagues at their peak. There truly isn’t a weak link here, with the power ballad “This Time,” the rollicking “What You Need,” “Kiss the Dirt” and the title track leading the hit parade. Although this might not be the band’s most commercially successful effort, it will always hold a special place in my heart for the memories it invokes.

Luke: INXS is great. I’m a little miffed that I didn’t include the group on my list. However, I’d probably go with “X” over “Listen Like Thieves” just on the strength of “New Sensation” and “Need You Tonight.” The disc is six-times platinum, and the band won six MTV Video Music Awards for its “Need You Tonight” video.

Jon: “Welcome to the Pleasuredome,” Frankie Goes to Hollywood. So hot was this British confab (named after a pulp article about Sinatra’s movie aspirations) that the term “Frankiemania” was coined to describe the ecstatic response Holly Johnson and crew generated across the globe. It was, unfortunately, short lived, but the music created while the band was a functioning unit is timeless. Of course, this 1984 double disc has the untouchable “Relax” and the equally royal “Two Tribes,” but the rest, including the title track and amazing covers of “War,” “Born to Run” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” are just as essential.

Luke: As someone who finds it hard to relax, I desperately try to heed Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s advice. However, beyond “Relax,” I can’t get into the rest of the disc. Frankie truly, to me, is the epitome of a one-hit wonder.

Jon: ”End of the Innocence,” Don Henley. The third solo album from the Eagles’ singing drummer, this record, from 1989, majestically unfolds like a masterclass in songwriting, performance and production. From top to bottom, few records are as consistently stellar as this. Here, you get the epic title track, the haunting “New York Minute” and “Heart of the Matter,” and the equally choice “Last Worthless Evening,” written for a distraught Michelle Pfeiffer following a divorce. Not to be overlooked is Henley’s second solo disc, “Building the Perfect Beast,” which is comparably massive.

Luke: As much as I dislike the Eagles, “Last Worthless Evening” is one of my favorite songs. Now knowing it was written about Michelle Pfeiffer makes it that much better. I still don’t know if I’d include this Henley album on a top-10 list of the 1980s.

Jon: “Synchronicity,” The Police. This power trio owned both the late 70s and early 80s, and this hit-filled experience, released in 1983, is both the band’s swan song and greatest triumph. In addition to two “Synchronicity” tunes, listeners are treated to the moody ode to stalking that is “Every Breath You Take,” the ethereal “Wrapped Around Your Finger” and obtuse “King of Pain,” and an often overlooked gem, “O My God,” Sting’s biting agnostic lament. Even the grating and near unlistenable “Mother” isn’t enough to spoil this luxurious banquet.

Luke: I love The Police. However, while building my lists for the 70s and 80s I had a hard time listing any single album on either list. To me, the band has great songs but no great album start to finish. I’d argue that “Ghost in the Machine” and “Zenyatta Mondatta” are equally as strong. Also, I don’t think we can reiterate enough how creepy “Every Breath You Take” is. I sometimes like to play it then “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” back-to-back just because of how diametrically opposite those two songs are.

Jon: “Freedom of Choice,” DEVO. Kicking off the decade in typical innovative and quirky style, Ohio’s greatest export crafted a masterpiece of robotic synth-pop infused with soul and intelligence. Most everyone knows the indomitable “Whip It,” but often lost in the shuffle are the excellent title track, “Girl U Want,” good enough to be covered by Soundgarden, and the soaring “Gates of Steel.” Genuinely indispensable.

Luke: DEVO is such a good band and so much more than “Whip It.” Since starting these columns I have dove head-first into DEVO’s catalog and man, it’s so, so good. I’m A-OK with this record being on the list.

Jon: “Into the Gap,” The Thompson Twins. Neither Thompson nor twins, this British trio consistently produced synth-pop with feeling and groove, and this release, from 1983, is the apex. It not only boasts one of my favorite songs of all time, the near spiritual “Hold Me Now,” but offered four more singles, led by the nifty “Doctor! Doctor!” and the soaring “You Take Me Up.” In all, one of the best, if not overlooked bands, of the decade, with the panache to cover The Beatles’ “Revolution” during the historic Live Aid.

Luke: Thompson Twins are overlooked and underrated. The album is good, but I would hesitate to call it great. I don’t know that I feel it worthy to be a top-10 LP of the 80s.

Jon: “Play Deep,” The Outfield. As close as anyone got to the spirit and harmony-based songwriting of The Beatles, at least in the 1980s. I remember flipping my lid when this came out in 1985 because it truly did remind me of the consistent greatness that defined the Fab Four. Once I got a taste of “Say It Isn’t So” on what used to be MTV, I knew I had to track this album down. And boy, was I ever glad I did. “Your Love,” aka “Josie,” is arguably the best known track, but don’t discount “Everytime You Cry,” “All The Love” “61 Seconds” and all the rest. RIP John Spinks, the songwriting genius behind The Outfield.

Luke: I forgot how good of a song “Say It Isn’t So” is. “Your Love” is a classic, still played in roller rinks and on movie soundtracks. But man, this album is good. It may be a sneaky top-10 album. “I Don’t Need Her,” “61 Seconds” and “Mystery Man” are equally as great. Nice choice to add to the list.

Jon: “Business as Usual,” Men at Work. From the moment I heard that honking sax riff that opens both “Who Can It Be Now?” and the record, I became an unapologetic MAW fanatic. Upon its release in late 1981, this became a juggernaut, thanks to the immaculate lead single and two more diamonds, “Down Under” and “Be Good Johnny.” Incorrectly written off as a one-hit wonder, Colin Hay and his fellow Australians followed this with the equally outstanding “Cargo,” which featured two of the greatest songs of the pop era, “Overkill” and “It’s a Mistake.”

Luke: Men at Work is a great band name. The album is also great. I almost included it on my top-10 list. We can call it number 11 or 12 on my list. “Who Can It Be Now?” features one of the best uses of saxophone in pop music (Sorry, “Careless Whisper.”). Land “Down Under” is one of the most fun songs to come out of the 80s. On those two hits alone, this album is worthy of a mention on this list, though the album is full of great, 80s pop rock tunes.

Jon: “Shuttered Room,” The Fixx. To this day, I can’t understand why this exceptional and unique quintet consistently fails to be mentioned as one of the greatest acts of the decade. Although “Reach the Beach,” with “One Thing Leads to Another” and “Saved by Zero” may have garnered more attention, The Fixx’s first record remains an understated classic. Here, we are gifted with the moving “Stand or Fall,” “Red Skies,” “Cameras in Paris” and so much more. Atmospheric, deep, melodious and sometimes mysterious, it’s a record that demands a revisit or for the uninitiated, a first listen that will surely turn into many more.

Luke: If we were compiling a best singles of the decade, “One Thing Leads to Another” is easily on my list. It’s such a funky, cool, catchy tune. Just reading the title instantly has the song stuck in my head. However, I’m not sure if any of “Shuttered Rom” comes even close to “One Thing Leads to Another” or “Saved by Zero.”

Jon's honorable mentions: "1984," Van Halen; "Entertainment!," Gang of Four; "Standing Hampton," Sammy Hagar; "British Steel," Judas Priest; "The Completion Backwards Principle," The Tubes; "El Loco," ZZ Top; "Number of the Beast," Iron Maiden; "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back," Public Enemy; "Kill Em All," Metallica; "Music for the Masses," Depeche Mode; "One Vice at a Time," Krokus

