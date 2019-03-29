If you felt an announcement coming in the air last night, it might've been that Phil Collins will perform at the Pepsi Center on Oct. 13.

The former Genesis drummer and popular solo artist will perform at 8 p.m.

Collins joined Genesis in 1970, playing drums for the band from 1970 to 1975. When Peter Gabriel left the band, Collins took over lead vocalist duties.

He began his solo career in 1978 when Genesis went on hiatus, and would soon reach mainstream success as a solo artist.

The musician is known for such hits as the aforementioned "In the Air Tonight," "Against All Odds," "You Can't Hurry Love" and "You'll Be in My Heart" from Disney's "Tarzan."

Tickets are now on sale at altitudetickets.com.

For those who are superstitious, Stevie Wonder announced a June 24 concert at Red Rocks.

The 60-year-old Grammy Award winning singer and pianist has been a mainstream recording artist since he was 11 years old.

He's released 26 studio albums, and is a member of the Songwriters and Rock and Roll halls of fame.

Wonder is known for tracks such as "Superstition," "Highter Ground," "Isn't She Lovely," "I Just Called to Say I Love You" and "My Cherie Amour."

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com and axs.com.

Lastly, fresh off her engagement to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez (aka J-Lo) will perform at the Pepsi Center on June 19.

Lopez began her career as a Fly Girl dancer on the hit comedy sketch show "In Living Color" in the early 90s. She broke out in the late 90s as a solo artist and as an actress.

Lopez has starred in films such as "The Cell," "Enough," "Gigli," "Maid in Manhattan" and most recently "Second Act."

She's known for songs like "I'm Real," "If You Had My Love," "Jenny from the Block" and "Waiting for Tonight."

Tickets are available at altitudetickets.com.

— Luke Lyons

Announced this week: Lionel Richie, 8 p.m. Aug. 14, Red Rocks, axs.com; Glen Hansard, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Paramount Theatre, altitudetickets.com; Steve Miller Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 Mission Ballroom and Aug. 14 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, axs.com; Sigrid, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; OM, 8 p.m. May 19, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Papa Roach, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Fillmore Auditorium, ticketmaster.com; Alison Wonderland, 6 p.m. Aug. 10, Red Rocks, axs.com; The Tallest Man on Earth, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Dana Gould and Bobcat Goldthwait, 8 p.m. June 9, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Michael Franti and Spearhead, 7 p.m. June 8, Dilon Amphiteater;Snakeships, 11:30 p.m. June 19, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Nick Offerman, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Paramount Theatre, altitudetickets.com and livenation.com; Clozee/Desert Dwellers, 11:59 p.m. May 4, Gothic Theatre, axs.com;