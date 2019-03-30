When Paul Montoya sought to open a church and youth center on Pueblo’s east side, one of the first people he turned to was his brother, Rev. George Montoya.

George Montoya, who pastored at local churches for 18 years, provided his brother with invaluable help. His wisdom and guidance, insight and faith were critical factors in helping Paul Montoya’s dream coming true with the opening of the Martin Luther King Jr. Church and Youth Center.

The center has provided a haven for disadvantaged youngsters. It has provided a place for the faithful to worship. And, it also has provided food and other services to the homeless. In short, the church has made a difference in an area of the city that needed its help.

Paul Montoya no longer will have his brother to lean on. George Montoya died on March 6, after being hospitalized with injuries suffered in a car accident on Feb. 22. George Montoya was driving to pick his wife up from work when another driver ran a stoplight and hit his car. George Montoya was taken to the hospital where he lingered for nearly three weeks. He was just 56 when he died.

The congregation will honor his passing with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 110 S. Lacrosse St. The service will feature a special speaker, Rev. Sam Sisneros of Mercy Seat Ministries Church. Sisneros presided over the service when George Montoya was ordained nearly two decades ago.

Anyone interested in speaking about their memories of George Montoya is invited. The service will be recorded. Following the service there will be a balloon release.

One of George Montoya’s great joys was preaching at the MLK Church alongside his brother. He loved his ministry of helping the less fortunate in the community.

“He would faithfully go feed the homeless men and women down at the river bottoms every day,” Paul Montoya said. “He would go out rain, snow or sunshine. He had so much compassion for those on the river bottoms.”

Less than a month has passed since George Montoya died and his absence is sorely being felt.

“The loss of George has really made an impact on the Pueblo homeless community,” Paul Montoya said. “He definitely was loved by many individuals here in Pueblo.”

Paul Montoya said he will pick up where his brother left off. But it won’t be the same without him.

Yet, there was, perhaps, a sign that George was watching over his brother.

“A few days before he died, George told me to go get some more bologna,” Paul Montoya said. “We feed the homeless bologna sandwiches and peanut butter sandwiches.

“I told him I would get some more when it went on sale. But a few days after he died, I get this call from a friend I haven’t heard from in a while. He owns a trucking company.

“He told me he heard we were feeding the homeless and he had some food to donate.”

Montoya and some friends drove out to the trucking company and picked up the cases of food. When he looked and saw what it was, Paul Montoya couldn’t help but smile.

“It was several cases of bologna,” Paul Montoya said. “We brought it back and made sandwiches out of it. All of our refrigerators and freezers are filled with bologna sandwiches.

“We joke, thanks to George, we’re full of bologna.”

For those who have questions, call Pastor Paul Montoya at 719-778-8665.

