Even as a youngster, Eileen Meyer seemed to be connected to the world on a different or more powerful frequency.

“My very first memory as a child of interacting with these light beings,” Meyer said. “It was perfectly normal. But there was communication. Some people call it telepathy.”

The communication occurred often enough that Meyer became conditioned to it.

“There was a child-like innocence or awareness,” Meyer said.

As she grew older, however, Meyer came to the realization that not everyone had these connections. Not everyone considered them a normal occurrence. Most, including those who experienced similar sensations to those Meyer experienced, didn’t want to talk about it.

Worldly conditioning nearly eliminated these memories and these skills for Meyer.

However, through lucid dreams and full-body bioenergetic events, her memories were restored. She was able to see, hear and understand messages from her childhood visitors again.

Once the communication was re-established, Meyer didn’t want to let go. Others have faced similar situations and have kept the experiences to themselves.

Meyer is different.

“It’s my story, but I call it everyone’s story,” Meyer said. “It’s me just being brave enough to come out and say what you need to know about these things. More sane people have had to shut it down.”

Instead of shutting it down, Meyer is spreading the word.

She will be the keynote speaker at the Southern Colorado Conference on Conscious Living and Dying Spring Seminar to be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 13 in the fourth floor Ryals Room at the Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

Cost of the conference is $60. Information and registration may be done at consciouslivingdying.org.

Meyer is an author, spiritual teacher and what is called an “experiencer.”

Meyer said throughout her life she has experienced direct interaction from the light sources that she saw.

“I could get many experiences, downloads. Just a ton of information,” Meyer said.

Meyer said she kept journals for several decades to document everything. The extent of the information she received was so immense, it was difficult to translate into mere words.

“It became very frustrating,” Meyer said. “The information that I communicated on the page had nowhere near the multidimensional feeling of the information I received. If we’re looking at just words and language and everything we’ve ever known from the past, we’re going to miss a lot of this.”

Meyer said she speaks out because she feels the message has to be told.

“I want people to know what they’re connected to,” Meyer said. “There is more. I want to encourage people to explore consciousness.”

Meyer wants to expand the consciousness of others because of what she has learned through her communications — that nearly everything we’ve been conditioned to believe about our life and planet is inaccurate. And that, in fact, the Kingdom of Heaven really is within, and truth is accessible to all.”

Because of her ability to communicate on a different level — according to the Hynek scale (which classifies UFO sightings), she has had close encounters of the third, fourth, fifth and seventh kind — Meyer has often felt she lives a dual life. One life was devoted to conforming to the outer world. The other was the life her visitors would not let her forget.

She has studied energetic healing in a variety of ways and traveled to Guatemala to study Mayan science.

Meyer began singing in the 1980s and blossomed into an original singer-songwriter who wrote, recorded and performed three solo albums. Her musical works have been used in a range of media productions from Oprah’s Oxygen Network to the CBS Morning News.

In 2017, Meyer wrote her first book, “Koyopa Contact Within: the Plumed Serpent Rises,” where she shares her story, as well as the empowering tools and messages from her contacts.

Meyer said she now realizes that this was always the plan for her life, to demonstrate this pathway for any willing human to reach these cosmic states of awareness.

mspence@chieftain.com, @MSpenceSpts