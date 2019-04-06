Menudo breakfast

set for Mt. Carmel

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 421 Clark St., will host its monthly Menudo Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Menudo, huevos rancheros, hot cakes, burritos, and pastries will be served.

K of C to host

Fish Fry Friday

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 337 will host a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Francis Catholic Church, 611 Logan Ave.

Menu will include pollack (baked or fried), baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll vegetable, and coffee, or an enchilada dinner and coffee.

Cost is $7 per plate. Deserts and sodas will be available for purchase.

Men's breakfast

at Agape Fellowship

A men's breakfast will be held at Agape Fellowship, 611 Broadway Ave., at 8 a.m. April 13.

All men are welcome.

Cripple Creek bus

trip set for April 13

St. Francis Xavier Altar Society is sponsoring a bus to Cripple Creek on April 13.

The bus will leave the church parking lot, 1725 Spruce St., at 9 a.m. and depart from

the Midnight Rose at 4 p.m. Cost is $24.

For information and reservations call Rita at 561-1887.

Stations of

the Cross

First Presbyterian Church, 220 West 10th St., will have interactive worship stations open to the public on Good Friday, April 19.

Participants may arrive at any time between noon and 3 p.m.

The stations should take approximately 30 minutes to complete, and are appropriate for all ages (including children). Each station invites reflection, prayer, and response around the last words of Jesus on the cross.

First Presbyterian will also have a worship service at 7 p.m., which will incorporate the stations.

— Compiled by Mike Spence