The side lateral raise, like most weight lifting exercises, provides a bevy of benefits.

The lift shapes and sculpts the muscles in the shoulders, which in turn helps bolster bicep, tricep, back and chest muscles.

“It also enhances muscle function, functionality and overall good health,” Joe Alvarez, personal trainer and lifestyle coach, said.

Alvarez explains that the exercise mostly works the middle deltoid.

The exercise can be done with light to moderate to heavy weights, cables, resistance bands, books, water bottles or anything that adds weight.

“The only caveat here, is if you have any shoulder problems you might want to review it with your physician before you do this,” Alvarez said. “Most people can do this exercise. It might just take a little bit of practice.”

Alvarez instructs clients to first make sure their stance and posture are correct.

Form is the key to gaining all the benefits of any exercise.

“Get a nice, comfortable athletic stance with soft knees,” Alvarez said. “You want to have good postural alignment with your chest up and shoulders back. Keep your pelvis in a neutral position.”

With the dumbbells in each hand, you begin the exercise with your arms down at your sides.

Slowly lift both arms at once straight out, peaking the lift at shoulder height before slowly moving your arms back to your side.

It’s important to pick a weight that is challenging, but not so much that you don’t have control over the weight.

“You control the weight, don’t let the weight control you,” Alvarez said.

The number of reps and sets depends on personal goals and parameters.

