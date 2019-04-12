Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” is a fantastical, whimsical journey into a land of talking cats, Mad Hatters and tyrannical queens.

Already translated to theater and film, the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center’s School of Dance will present the story as a ballet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the arts center’s theater located at 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

“It’s great fun,” Nanine Wainwright, the productions director, said. “It’s a great translation because it’s so quirky and comedic.”

The effort to create “Alice in Wonderland” in dance has been a collaborative one between Wainwright and the older ballet students who will star in the production.

With a certain freedom in choreographing the ballet, suggestions have come from every direction.

“There’s a great deal of input from the kids in the process,” Wainwright said. “I’ve really enjoyed it and they’re having a good time with it.”

Unlike the school of dance’s annual “The Nutcracker” performance, dancers only have one role in the production.

This allows the dancer to really develop a character and get to know its significance to the story.

“They really get to delve into that role with the costume, the makeup, the character, everything,” Wainwright said. “Watching the dancers grab these roles and running with is so much fun.”

As a colorful production, costume and set designers have had to create the wonderful world that is Wonderland.

Technical director Tim Gately and a troupe of volunteers have made it possible to bring that world to life on stage.

The first step is creating elaborate, but functional costumes.

“I have a wonderful costume department who are all imaginative and creative and very talented,” Wainwright said. “These women have their own professions and come in and spend untold hours creating these fabulous costumes for us that are ready for the stage.

“They really understand what it takes to have a dance costume that will move with the dancer and help them with partner and won’t interfere with the demands of the choreography and still look fantastic.”

Next, Gately and his volunteers must get the stage ready.

From sets to lighting, the crew works to complete the transformation to Wonderland.

“Tim Gately, our technical director has given me a lot of help with how to organize lights and digital images and things,” Wainwright said. “I have volunteers helping with sets — artists from the community who just want to help us with both sets and props.”

Last but not least, is creating choreography that will take the place of the whimsical dialog in the story.

While dancers don’t utter a single word, Carroll’s fantastical language must be interpreted by the performers’ movements on stage.

“There’s so much nonsense in the actual language of it, so that’s fun to play with choreographically,” Wainwright said. “So even though the literature is important, the same thing that makes dance successful is the actual empathy that the spectator feels for the material. In the end, it keeps you engaged.”

When the production hits the stage, Wainwright hopes the audience will be sucked into the performance.

She hopes some watching may even want to join in on the fun.

“I hope everybody is prepared to have fun,” she said. “There will be those children in the audience, maybe even the adults, who will be leaving their seats and dancing down the aisles just to be a part of it.”

Tickets to the show are $15 or $12 for arts center members.

For more information, visit sdc-arts.org.

llyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14