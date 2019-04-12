Brian Salay has always wanted the StoryMode Independent Short Film Awards to be a big event in Pueblo.

When the festival started 10 years ago, he hoped someday the event would be bigger than a one-day event.

A decade later, the show will be a two-day festival featuring eight events and 20 films — including two feature films.

“We decided to go completely huge for year 10,” Salay, the festival founder and a Pueblo-born filmmaker, said. “We’re able to show more films than we’ve been able to show before because of that two-day period. We’re able to show 20 films this year as opposed to our normal, 10 or so.”

The film festival begins at 6 p.m. today at the InfoZone Theater in the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave. Admission is free, but you can RSVP at sisfafest.com.

Eight of the festival’s 18 short films will be screened. Afterward, the feature-length documentary “Happy Ass” will be shown at 7:15 p.m..

The documentary was filmed by Puebloans Tyler Shown and Perry Perkins and details their quest for happiness and success through their travels.

“It’s an interesting, interesting film,” Salay said. “It’s been a long time in the making and we’re excited to screen it.”

There also will be a kickoff party at Brues Alehouse, 120 E. Riverwalk, beginning at 7 p.m. Cost is $15.

The festival resumes Saturday morning with two industry geared events.

First, a speed-networking event will take place at 9:15 a.m. at the InfoZone Theater.

There, industry professionals, filmmakers, actors and actresses and hopeful-industry types can make connections in a speed-dating style setup.

“The idea came from networking type events at other film festivals,” Salay said. “It’s kind of like speed dating, but for artists and filmmakers to move around and make connections. A lot of people are really excited about it and they think it’s a great way to network.”

The networking event is followed by an industry panel where those working in Hollywood will share tips and stories on how they broke into the business.

Among the guests are Puebloans Kylie Milusnic, director and producer of the Emmy nominated web series “Broken,” the show’s star and Emmy-nominated actor Miles Tagtmeyer and others.

The panel begins at 10:30 a.m. Both events are free and open to anyone.

“That’ll be really exciting,” Salay said. “They’ll share details on how they broke into the industry and provide advice for others on how they can make it.”

A red carpet event will be held at 1:30 p.m. before the screening of the second feature film “Kilroy and the Boy Soldier” at 2 p.m.

Like “Happy Ass,” the film was created by Pueblo filmmakers.

“They took this soldier who is a boy soldier in World War Ii and they’re mirroring his experiences with what Iraq and Afghanistan vets go through,” Salay said. “It’s kind of what these soldiers see when they come back home. It’s about what combat does to these soldiers.”

The next batch of films will be screened at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place.

After the films, the awards show will begin. There, 12 trophies will be awarded to the films including four audience choice awards.

The awards show will be hosted by Tagtmeyer and will feature a live storytelling aspect. Cost is $10.

For the first time in the festival’s history, SISFA will be held at Memorial Hall, which is an exciting prospect for Salay and the festival’s production team.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be there,” Salay said. “Memorial Hall believes in this project. We teamed up with the Chamber of Commerce and they also believe in this. Everybody wants this to be one of Pueblo’s next big events.”

The festival will be held at Memorial Hall for the foreseeable future, and it could very well help the project continue to grow.

Salay said he’s seen many people from out of town come to the festival. That has served as motivation to continue to make SISFA grow.

“People from out of town came up to us last year and said they’d only heard terrible things about Pueblo,” Salay said. “After coming to this event, they said their perception had completely changed. They said they’re going to come back to Pueblo for this festival because of how amazing it was.

“So, that set us in motion and we want to do that for everybody that visits that festival.”

He knows in order to continue the festival’s success, people in the community will need to support SISFA as well.

“It’s huge to come out and support this and prove this type of event that belongs in Pueblo,” Salay said. “The only way to support its longevity is to come out and support.”

For details on obtaining tickets, a full schedule and more information, visit sisfafest.com.