Time to head back to the "Love Shack," music fans.

The B-52s will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Fiddler's Green along with OMD and Berlin.

The new wave pop group is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of its debut, self-titled album, which featured the hit "Rock Lobster."

A full decade later, the group released its biggest hit "Love Shack."

The band has toured continuously since, releasing seven studio albums.

Tickets for the show are available at axs.com.

She won't write you a love song, but Sara Bareilles will perform plenty of tunes at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Pepsi Center.

The singer-songwriter achieved mainstream success in 2007 with the hit single "Love Song" — in which she tells someone that she isn't going to write them one. The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Bareilles a household name.

She's also a The New York Times Bestselling author, and has composed and written lyrics for the Broadway musical "Waitress." She received an Emmy and Grammy nomination for her work on the Great White Way.

In 2018 she appeared in NBC's adaptation of "Jesus Christ Super Live in Concert," and earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Tickets are available at altitudetickets.com and livenation.com.

And lastly, if you're an unbeliever or named "Diane Young," Vampire Weekend has added a second show to its Red Rocks stop.

The indie rock-pop band will perform again at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 after selling out its Oct. 8 show.

Known for tracks like "A-Punk," "Unbelievers," "Diane Young," "Oxford Comma" and "Giving up the Gun," Vampire Weekend is one of the most popular rock acts of the last 15 years.

The band won a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2014, and all four of its albums has been met with widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Vampire Weekend will release "Father of the Bride," its first album since 2013, on May 3.

Tickets for the Red Rocks show are on sale at livenation.com and axs.com.

Also announced: Gregory Alan Isakov, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Mission Ballroom; Noah Kahan, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Seven Lions, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22, Mission Ballroom, axs.com;Ganja White Night, 9 p.m. April 19, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; The Weepies, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Mt. Joy, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Global Dance Festival, 3 p.m. July 19-20, Broncos Stadium, globaldancefestival.com; Squirrel Nut Zippers, 8 p.m. June 21, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Yeasayer, 9 p.m. June 22, Gothic Theatre, axs.com.

— Luke Lyons