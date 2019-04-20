When Wesley United Methodist Church was looking for a fundraiser, organizers didn’t have to look very far.

Members came up with a novel idea. Why not hold an arts and crafts sale with all the items created by our members?

Using only only the God-given talents of their members, the sale will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The member-vendors will keep 80 percent of their sales and donate 20 percent to the church.

Some members are donating their wares. In those cases, all the money received for the sale of those items will be donated to the church.

Ledema Renfrow has been one of the chief organizers of the event. She also is a major contributor, in terms of items. Renfrow is contributing artwork, as well as volumes of the two books she has written “No Star in the Window” and “Two Decades of David: Life, Death and Beyond.”

“We will have a roomful of items for sale,” Renfrow said. “We have a lot of talented people at Wesley who are participating to help the church.”

Participating artists include: John Shriver, Nicole Barrett, Kelly Hudgens and Chelsea Frantz, Renfrow and Tucker Lawton.

Participating jeweler is Lisa Ferguson.

Participating author is Renfrow.

Those offering baked goods are Marsha McDaniel and Jan Warner.

Artists donating items for the sale include Susan Frank (crochet items, etc), Renfrow (earring nets), Jay Harder (wood crafted items), Jon Fredricks (bird houses) and Tom Augustine (stained glass).

Members who have not been asked, and would like to sell things they have made, call Renfrow at 544-7918 or UMW President Marsha McDaniel at 564-7575.

