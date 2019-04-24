This is a good day. Today is National Pigs-in-a-blanket Day, a salute to an all-time-favorite snack.

What's not to like. You can eat it plain. Or smother it in ketchup and/or mustard, barbecue sauce, cheese, or whatever. No matter how you dress them, pigs in a blanket are good.

Here are a few fun facts about pigs in a blanket:

1. The first written record of pigs in a blanket occurs in Betty Crocker’s Cooking for Kids in 1957.

2. Pigs in a blanket are also known as devils on horseback, kilted sausages and wiener winks.

3. They are typically small in size and can be eaten in one or two bites. For this reason, they are usually served as an appetizer or hors d’oeuvre or are accompanied by other dishes in the ‘main course’ section of a meal.

4. In the United Kingdom, pigs in blankets are small sausages, or chipolatas wrapped up in bacon.

5. Pigs in a blanket are usually different from sausage rolls, which are a larger, more filling item served for breakfast and lunch in parts of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and, more rarely, the United States and Canada.

mobile-cuisine.com

TODAY'S RECIPE

PIGS IN A BLANKET

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

8 hot dogs

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon water

Caraway seeds

preheat oven to 375 degrees. Separate crescent dough into triangles. Place hot dogs at wide ends of triangles and roll up. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Combine egg and water; brush over rolls. Sprinkle caraway over tops; press lightly into rolls.

Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.





tasteofhome.com

PIGS IN A BLANKET FROM SCRATCH

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold, cut into small pieces

1⁄2 cup grated cheddar cheese

3⁄4 cup buttermilk

18 miniature hot dogs

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease a large baking sheet. Sift the dry ingredients (flour through salt) into a mixing bowl (or dump them in one at a time, whatever).

Rub the butter pieces into the dry ingredients until mixture is crumbly. Stir in cheese until evenly distributed.

Make a well in the dry ingredients and add the buttermilk. Stir well with a wooden spoon. Let the dough sit for 3 minutes.

Sprinkle the dough with flour and stir once or twice then turn out onto a well floured counter.

With floured hands, pat the dough into a 15 by 7 inch rectangle, trimming the sides if necessary to get a true rectangle. (Handle the dough as little as possible for tenderness, yeah right).

Using a pizza cutter, slice the rectangle into thirds horizontally then slice each third into thirds vertically, this will give you 9 small rectangles. Slice each rectangle diagonally into two thin triangles.

One at a time, roll up the sausages in the triangles. Place pointy side down on greased cookie sheet.

Bake for 12 to 13 minutes, until golden brown. Cool on the sheet for 3 minutes then transfer to a wire rack.

geniuskitchen.com