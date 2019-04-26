Denver comedian Sam Tallent is a grateful dude.

Tallent has performed standup comedy for 11 years. His sole source of income has come from the art form for the past nine.

Even when things are bad, Tallent appreciates how good his job is.

“I understand I’m extremely lucky and I’m extremely grateful that I only work, tops, an hour-and-a-half a day,” the 31-year-old, said. “It’s hard for me to be sour because I freaking love standup. I love the friends I’ve made and I love traveling. I still love getting on stage.”

Tallent will headline the opening night of the inaugural Big Top presents Southwest Chief Bicycle and Comedy Festival that begins Thursday in Trinidad.

The three day festival begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and features more than 50 comedians, comedy podcasts, train exhibits, bicycling events and more.

Billy Wayne Davis, from Tennessee and out of Los Angeles, will headline Friday’s festivities and Denver comedian David Gborie will headline Saturday.

The festival will showcase some national comedians, however most of the comics hail from Denver’s thriving comedy scene.

“It’s really rad,” Tallent said. “The Denver comics will be great. I’m really excited to see the crew that’s going to down there. There’s also a lot of talent being brought in from Los Angeles and Chicago.”

Tallent is a touring a comedian known for witty, self-deprecating humor, his on-stage riffing and crowd work. He was a competitor on Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle” hosted by Jeff Ross and has opened for comedian greats like Dave Chappelle, Doug Stanhope and Hannibal Buress.

Despite his success, Tallent goes into every show expecting the worst.

“You gotta go in with fingers crossed and low expectations,” he said. “I always have the lowest expectations about any show possible because, if it's at all good, it’s a win.”

He relies on his experience and improvisation skills to help turn situations from bad to good.

Tallent’s crowd work can often turn a show from a bomb into a success.

“You can tell when people don’t want to hear your jokes,” he said. “Crowds always love improv and they always love crowd work. People pick up on verbal cues and know when you’re repeating yourself. Then know when you’re riffing and it’s something new.”

The thrill of going off-the-cuff is exciting for Tallent.

Performing the same routine night-in-and-night-out can grow stale. So, when he has the opportunity to let it rip, he relishes it.

“It’s more fun for me to riff then just go up there and do my act,” Tallent said. “I hate my act. We all hate our acts. It’s a lot more fun to something fun and exciting than do bits you know will work.”

Tallent also benefits from mostly headlining shows these days.

While watching opening acts and featuring acts take the stage before he goes on, Tallent can judge the crowd. He can figure out what works and what doesn’t and base his set off the crowd’s vibe.

“If it’s going poorly and the openers are eating it, first thing I do is go up there and address how much (the crowd) hated the openers and make fun of the openers,” Tallent said. “That’s the same thing comics would do to me if I ate it. You have to address the elephant in the room.”

Tallent also knows that crowds vary on a nightly basis.

He’s performed at festivals like Oddball fest with thousands of people in attendance and at shows in tiny towns where nine people show up to gigs and one is a baby.

Whether the town is big or small, Tallent knows the key to being successful in the business is to avoid bombing as much as possible.

“It’s not that you kill every time, but you have to figure how to not bomb so people get their money’s worth,” he said. “It’s a big job.”

It’s a job that Tallent wouldn’t trade for anything.

Though performing for small, uninterested crowds can grow old, and, it’s hard to be away from his wife and dog for months at time, Tallent still loves performing.

“It’s very lonely and there’s a lot of times you doubt the decisions you made,” Tallent said. “But, at the end of the day, making people laugh rules and I’ll never forget that … hopefully.”

For a complete schedule, prices and additional information, visit southwestchieffest.com.

