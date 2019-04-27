Rev. Kevin Novack has been painting for as long as he can remember. Long before he became a Catholic priest.

He remains dedicated to his craft, although his duties at St. Columba Parish and School in Durango make finding time for his painting difficult.

“I’m the busiest I’ve been in my whole life,” Novack said. “If I can get three to four hours in a week that might be a luxury.”

Yet, Novack persists. He doesn’t find time to paint. He “makes” time.

Several pieces of Novack’s work will be for sale when the Saints and Sinners Art Show is held from 5-9 p.m. May 10 at Holy Family Parish Hall, 2827 Lakeview Ave. Admission is free.

Rev. Tomas Carvajal-Basto will be another featured priest-artist. His medium this year will be photography.

Other artists who are contributing to the show are Joe Adamich, Kay Bauman, Katie Gallaher, Lydia Sanchez, Leah Russo and Gary Wermers.

The show is being held to raise funds for local youth who will be attending the National Catholic Youth Conference 2019, to be held Nov. 21-23 at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Studying art

Throughout his education, Novack found time to paint. He studied painting, drawing and lithography when he attended the University of Colorado, but art wasn’t his main focus.

“When I was still an undergrad I was pursuing art,” Novack said. “But I never had the opportunity to go and intensely study it. It was something I did on the side.

“At some point in my life, I decided I needed to invest a couple of years in only art. That’s what I did.”

Novack earned a master’s degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga.

Different mediums

Novack paints in two mediums — oil paint and watercolor. The two require vastly different techniques. A challenge Novack apparently enjoys.

“If you know the requirements of each medium, if you have some sense of what they ask of you, it’s not that difficult,” Novack said. “I don’t switch off every day. Over the past two years, I’ve painted pretty much exclusively in oil. Maybe in a year or two, I’ll go back to doing exclusively water color.”

Novack said his college professors would always tell him to focus on one or the other.

“I never could,” Novack said. “I just kept both open.”

Saints and Sinners show

Novack plans to submit 12 or 14 oil paintings to the show.

“A lot of them are small format,” Novack said. “Some are total abstracts. Some religious theme paintings. Some are a combination of both.”

That fits Novack’s style, whether the format is oil or water color.

“I’m not sure there is a particular style,” Novack said. “I do a range of things from totally abstract to representational kinds of paintings. I do religious themes because of my base and then I do some Colorado scenes. It’s a broad range.”

Pursuing his craft

While Novack’s primary devotion is to the church and his parishioners, he also is devoted to his art.

“For me, it’s a discipline,” Novack said. “It can be a release, but it can be a task at times. There’s a work I want to get out, a discipline, an intentionality about it.

“It’s not pull out a few brushes and slap some paint on a board.”

Novack's painting is geometric and abstract, with elements of the natural world. Novack said he is interested in layers of perception and employs different techniques to achieve these ends.

Novack's work tends to be colorful and dynamic and often challenging to the viewer. He invites the perceiver to take time with his images and let them resonate with his or her own personal memories of perception.

Novack has done design work for churches, as well as book and cover illustration. He has hosted many art shows in numerous states. His paintings have been displayed in Germany, Italy and the United States.

As busy as he is, as busy as he often gets, Novack said he couldn’t imagine a time when he would not make time to paint.

“I don’t think I could be outside of some kind of creative endeavor for very long,” Novack said.

mspence@chieftain.com

@MSpenceSpts