Many people may not know just how endangered African penguins and African painted dogs are.

Once thriving, there are between 21,000 and 22,000 African penguins in the wild.

“These guys are very, very endangered,” Katie Glatfelter, a zookeeper at the Pueblo Zoo, said. “Their population has dropped about 90 percent since the late 80s. With that current rate decline, possibly at the next 15-20 years we’re looking at zero in the wild.”

Meanwhile things are even more grim for the African painted dog with an estimated 7,000 remaining in the wild.

The dogs’ population has declined mostly due to snare wires in Africa.

People in various regions of the continent use snare wires to trap food. The dogs get caught in the wire.

“They’re very endangered,” Hollie David, a zookeeper at the Pueblo Zoo, said. “They used to cover all parts of Africa. They’re a lot more sectioned off now.”

One of the Pueblo Zoo’s biggest objectives is to help conservation efforts and protect animals like the African penguin and African painted dog.

Part of the proceeds from tickets goes directly to one of three networks: Red Panda Network, Painted Dog Conservation and the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).

In addition to pledging money and working as a partner with these organizations, the Pueblo Zoo sends keepers to work with these organizations.

“SANCOBB is a really good organization,” Glatfelter said. “The zoo supports with them and I went and worked with them. They’ve managed to up the population by about 19 percent.”

Other keepers have traveled to Nepal to observe efforts being made to help red panda populations, and two other keepers recently ventured to Africa to help with painted dog conservation.

At home, the zoo continues to breed animals and help increase population.

In addition, by learning more about animals, it helps conservation efforts around the globe.

By exciting people about animals and conservation worldwide, the zoo hopes others will contribute in any way they can.

“It’s grim everywhere, but we can all just hope for the best and do what we can do to help,” David said. “Part of it is making everybody fall in love with all the animals.”

For more about the Pueblo Zoo, and the conservation organizations it works with, visit pueblozoo.org.

llyons@chieftain.com, @luke_lyons14