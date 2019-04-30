The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment works to promote healthy lifestyles. When communities come together and encourage each other to have a healthy lifestyle injuries and diseases can be reduced. It is everyone’s role to protect the health and happiness of everyone within the community we live in to make it a great place to live.

Giving input on ideas to make the community better is one way to help promote health. Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment partnered with NeighborWorks Southern Colorado to collect ideas from residents living in Bessemer, Eilers Heights, and the Grove neighborhoods on how to make their community a better place to live.

Currently, these ideas are being collected through an online survey. Public health workers and volunteers are going door to door to talk to residents and collect ideas.

From the input collected, Bessemer, Eilers, Grove Improvement Network (BEGIN) members will create an action plan of neighborhood projects about physical activity, safety, connectedness, and pride. Over the next couple of years, BEGIN hopes to complete projects in these neighborhoods to make it a more active, safe, healthy, and a more connected place to live.

If you live in one of these neighborhoods and want to help make a change in your community, please take the time and visit https://goo.gl/bqVAia to take a quick survey. By taking the survey, you will be entered to win one of many awesome prizes. The survey closes on Sunday, May 19. Winners will be announced by the end of May.

To learn more about this project or to become involved with BEGIN, please contact, Lexi Romero, Health Promotion Specialist at alexis.romero@pueblocounty.us or call 719-583-4480.

— Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment