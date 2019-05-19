How cool would it be to be Bond, James Bond?

The cars, the gadgets, the suits the swagger: it’s all what we all aspire to have.

One of the best parts of the long-lasting spy series is the opening credits song written specifically for the movie.

From Shirley Bassey to a-ha to the late Chris Cornell, the 24 films have given pop culture some classic tunes.

In honor of Agent 007, here are mine and Jon Pompia’s top-10 James Bonds’ songs ever (ordered from 10 to 1.)

The caveat: the actual James Bond theme by the John Barry Orchestra is not included (as it’s obviously the best, anyway).

Luke: At number 10, “Thunderball” by Tom Jones. The “What’s New Pussycat?” and “It’s Not Unusual” singer was responsible for this groovy, sleek and cool theme for the 1965 film. “Thunderball” is Sean Connery’s fourth turn as the secret MI6 agent saving the world. Jones’ voice and the instrumentation make this song ultra cool — like Bond himself. Early on, the Bond songs were made to mimic the suave, “shaken-not-stirred” bravado that Bond implored. This song perfectly encapsulates that.

Jon: Total concurrence, as Tom Jones is essentially pop music's equivalent to Sean Connery. The aural version of seduction.

Luke: At number 9, “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey. Welsh singer Dame Shirley Bassey has performed more Bond songs than anyone. “Goldfinger” displays Bassey’s golden pipes to their fullest. The song, like “Thunderball,” is groovy and soulful. The 1964 Bond saw Connery save the world as 007 for the third time. “Goldfinger” is one of three times Bassey performed the Bond song, and it’s her best.

Jon: I’ll agree with this choice, as it fits perfectly into the Bond aesthetic circa the early 60s, when class and style and smoldering atmosphere defined London and the agent commissioned with squaring off with the nasties.

Luke: At No. 8, “You Only Live Twice” by Nancy Sinatra. Nancy Sinatra, daughter of legendary crooner Frank Sinatra, is one of my favorite singers of all time. With that said, her vibey, chill and sexy “You Only Live Twice” is my choice as the eighth-best Bond song.

Jon: I’m going to offer up this spot to Sheena Easton’s “For Your Eyes Only,” which is the ideal marriage of slick 80s production and Easton’s soaring soulful vocals. Not only was "Eyes" a chart hit, it was nominated for best original song at the 1982 Academy Awards. The only thing I remember about Sinatra’s take on Bond is that the intro was sampled in Robbie Williams’ “Millenium.”

Luke: At No. 7, “Nobody Does It Better” by Carly Simon. A more mellow, folksy sounding track, Simon’s “Nobody Does It Better” is perhaps the most unique of the Bond theme songs. The song is from the 10th Bond film, 1977's “The Spy Who Loved Me," and the third featuring Roger Moore as Bond. The song is the first to feature the title of the movie as its title, though the film’s title is in the lyrics.

Jon: “Die Another Day,” by Madonna gets my nod for No. 7. Undoubtedly, the most unusual and unique of all Bond numbers, the techno-flavor is embellished by auto-tune vocals, a robotic cadence and a name-drop of Freud – elements no one has, or since, associated with the extensive Bond catalogue.

Luke: At No. 6: “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell. In 2006, Bond got a gritty reboot featuring Daniel Craig. With that, Cornell gave new life to the Bond theme game as well. Cornell’s raspy, soulful voice highlights an electric guitar and drum-driven track that reintroduces Bond and his themes to the world. Like Simon’s “Nobody Does It Better,” it’s one of the few Bond tunes that doesn’t share the film’s title.

Jon: At the risk of soiling my hard-boiled persona, I’m moving “Nobody Does It Better” to the No. 6 slot. I can’t decide if "Nobody" is schmaltzy or sexy or a combination of the two, but it’s an undeniably endearing addition to the Bond lexicon. The only connection to the movie, however, is the totally out-of-place addition of the line “the spy who loved me” to the otherwise saucy lyrics. Come to think of it, the world needs a resurrection of all of Carly Simon’s music.

Luke: At No. 5, “The Living Daylights” by a-ha. The 80s saw Bond movies — and songs — take an interesting shift. A-ha’s “Take On Me” fame led to the group being selected to perform the 1987 film of the same name, which featured Timothy Dalton as Bond. The film is the last to be scored by John Barry, and was the first not to use the main theme as the end credits song. Still, a-ha’s tune is one of the catchiest, most upbeat of the Bond tunes.

Jon: I’m moving Cornell's “You Know My Name” into this slot, even though I loathe Daniel Craig as Bond. (I’ll take George Lazenby and Barry Nelson any day over the charisma-less Craig.) But I can’t say enough good about the late, great Cornell, who infuses some Seattle soul into what is essentially a classic Bond number — until, of course, it kicks into the gritty overdrive that characterized many of the Soundgarden leader’s music.

Luke: At No. 4, “A View to a Kill” by Duran Duran. Sticking with the 80s, Duran, Duran’s title track of the 1985 film. Rumor has it that Duran Duran bassist John Taylor was a huge Bond fan, and lobbied one of the film’s producers at a party to have “someone decent" perform the Bond song. “A View to a Kill” became the first Bond track to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is cool, and sleek, just like most Duran Duran tunes. Thus, it deserves its high ranking on the list.

Jon: Not only this is a masterful entry into the Bond sweepstakes, the video made to promote it is far better than the movie it anchors. A collaboration with John Barry, “View” is intrigue and espionage set to a new-wave beat — an entirely new arena for Bond themes and a welcome break from the often predictable offerings that preceded it. The only thing that would have been cooler is if the Durans would have had a cameo in the film.

Luke: At No. 3, “The World is Not Enough” by Garbage. In 1999, the Wisconsin alt-rock outfit Garbage performed this haunting, vibey, guitar-driven tune. The film, of the same name, starred Pierce Brosnan as Bond for the third time. Though most Bond songs incorporate the main Bond theme by the John Barry Orchestra, none are as well-crafted and as cool as Garbage’s take. The song appears on many lists as the No. 2 best Bond song of all time, and well deserving of its inclusion on this list.

Jon: Although I’m placing “A View to a Kill” at three, this fantastic piece of work is but a stone’s throw behind. Everything that a Bond song should be — sexy, soul-stirring and smoldering — with the reverb-affected guitar riff a cool homage to the great John Barry. Shirley Manson is the only Manson in music who matters.

Luke: At No. 2, “Diamonds are Forever” by Shirley Bassey. From the twinkling intro, to Bassey’s soulful voice to the smooth vibe of this song, “Diamonds are Forever” is one of the best Bond songs ever composed. This 1971 film was the seventh time Connery would play Bond, and the second time Bassey would perform the theme. She’d later record “Moonraker.”

Jon: I’m placing “The Living Daylights” at number two, but that’s no reflection on this classic, which essentially sums up the class, glamour and beauty of both Bassey and the exotic world fashioned by Ian Fleming and run by Connery. As for “Living Daylights,” it, like Timothy Dalton as Bond, seems to get no respect, which is tragic, as both are woefully underrated and worthy of more accolades. Although synthesizer based, the song is rife with atmosphere and soul, and is arguably a-ha’s greatest effort.

Luke: At No. 1, “Live and Let Die” by Paul McCartney and Wings. Hands-down the best Bond song of all time, performed by one of the most beloved musicians of all time, “Live and Let Die” is a rockin,’ cool Bond song that perfectly fuses the Bond theme with electric guitars. The film, also titled “Live and Let Die,” was the first to star Roger Moore as 007. The song was the first true rock n’ roll song to be used for a Bond film, and peaked at No. 2 in the United States. Still a classic rock radio staple, the song is easily the most memorable of the Bond themes.

Jon: Not only the greatest Bond theme but one of Macca’s best creations, given a credible tribute by Guns n Roses. Of note, both the originator and the cover artist were nominated for Grammy Awards for their respective versions. Fun fact: Haughty musical analysts had a field day with the line, "But if this ever-changing world in which we live in," which they ridiculed for its "non-standard grammar" and having too many "ins." Really, eggheads? Like "Doo wah diddy diddy" or "And I know you love 'Shrek' because we've watched it 12 times" is Wordsworth worthy?

