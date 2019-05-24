Steel City Theatre Company will get a little risque with its next production.

The theater’s annual “After Dark” show is in the style of cabaret and features different songs and scenes from various productions and popular music.

“After Dark” begins its three-week run at 9 p.m. May 31 and continues at the same time June 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15. The performances are held at Steel City Theater located at 241 S. Santa Fe Ave.

“It’s just ridiculously fun,” Andrea Garrett, SCTC managing director, wrote in an email. “I hope people laugh until they cry.”

This year’s show will mark the sixth time SCTC has performed “After Dark.” The production is an adults-only performance, with more grown up humor and and more intense choreography.

The show gives SCTC a chance to do something different than most of its work.

“It gives us a chance to do things we can’t do in many productions like very intense dance numbers as well as hip-hop and pop music that are just fun to perform,” Garrett wrote. “Plus, it’s great to get the chance to have a really adult evening filled with adult-only humor and raunch.”

Some notable tunes selected for this show include “Yeah” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacirs; “Tik Tok” by Kesha; “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X; and several Broadway tunes.

“After Dark” is outlandish and funny and chock-full of surprises.

“This year, we’ve brought back a few favorites and we have some crazy surprises in store,” Garrett wrote. “It’s just so over-the-top ridiculous.”

Despite the humor and ridiculousness, the cast and crew take the production very seriously. Choreography is intense and is perfected by choreographer Ava Escobedo.

The quality of the production is important to the cast and crew. They just make sure to have fun while fine-tuning the finished product.

“We take the polishing of the performance very seriously, but we don't take the material seriously,” Garrett wrote. “We have a blast in rehearsals, and it’s great to do many different styles like pop, hip-hop, jazz, Broadway and comedy routines. It lends itself to a lot of creativity and silliness.”

When SCTC first premiered “After Dark,” the company held it in March.

Now, the event serves as a good start to summer.

“It just seems like a great kick off to summer,” Garrett wrote. “The rehearsals fit better in the schedule, and people want to stay out later in the summer months.”

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

For more information, visit sctcpueblo.com or call 994-8298.

llyons@chieftain.com; @luke_lyons14