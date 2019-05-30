Godzilla is back, and this time will battle Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghiborah in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford and O'Shea Jackson Jr. star in the long awaited sequel to the 2014 hit "Godzilla."

This time around, a secret agency called Monarch must try to defeat a trove of monsters. Godzilla is the world's only hope at defeating these beings.

The film is rated PG-13 and is now playing.

A little less scary, but just as legendary, the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" hits theaters this weekend as well.

Taron Egerton stars as the famed singer/songwriter as the film details Elton's rise to fame and stardom through all his ups and downs.

Egerton not only portrays the British performer, but also sings the music featured during the film.

"Rocketman" is rated R.

Lastly, Octavio Spencer stars in the new thriller "Ma."

Spencer plays Sue Ann, a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers after deciding not only to buy them alcohol but let them party in her basement.

What those teens soon discover, though, is that Sue Ann has much crueler intentions.

The film is rated R.

For more information, and show times, visit cinemark.com or mesadrive-in.com.

— Luke Lyons