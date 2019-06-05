Call it ketchup. Or call it catsup. Doesn't matter. The stuff makes lots of dishes taste better.

Some people use it on burgers only. Others use it on just about everything they eat. Ketchup/catsup is as versatile as it is tasty.

Today is National Ketchup/Catsup Day. Here are some facts about this storied condiment:

1. The original ketchup, known as catsup did not contain tomatoes

2. 97 percent of American homes keep ketchup in their kitchen.

3. The main ingredients in ketchup used to be anchovies, walnuts, mushrooms and kidney beans

4. Ketchup was first for sale to the public by F. & J. Heinz Company back in 1876.

5. Each person eats about 3 bottles of ketchup a year.

6. By eating just 4 tablespoons of ketchup you will receive the same nutritional value of an entire medium sized tomato.

7. Ketchup is similar to wine in that there are good and bad ketchup years depending on the tomato harvest.

8. Ketchup is only made from ripe tomatoes in summer.

9. You can use ketchup to restore the glow to your pots and pans since the acid in ketchup removes the tarnish.

10. Ketchup is one of the few packaged foods that does not use preservatives.

— mobile-cuisine.com

TODAY'S RECIPE

HOMEMADE KETCHUP

2 (28 ounce) cans peeled ground tomatoes

1/2 cup water, divided

2/3 cup white sugar

3/4 cup distilled white vinegar

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 3/4 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon celery salt

1/8 teaspoon mustard powder

1/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper

1 whole clove

Pour ground tomatoes into slow cooker. Swirl 1/4 cup water in each emptied can and pour into slow cooker. Add sugar, vinegar, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, celery salt, mustard powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and whole clove; whisk to combine.

Cook on high, uncovered, until mixture is reduced by half and very thick, 10 to 12 hours. Stir every hour or so.

Smooth the texture of the ketchup using an immersion blender, about 20 seconds.

Ladle the ketchup into a fine strainer and press mixture with the back of a ladle to strain out any skins and seeds.

Transfer the strained ketchup to a bowl. Cool completely before tasting to adjust salt, black pepper, or cayenne pepper.

Tip: Try using a Reynolds® slow cooker liner in your slow cooker for easier cleanup.

— allrecipes.com