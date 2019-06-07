For Loveland artist Marc Jones, there is true beauty in the design of cars and motorcycles.

Jones has drawn cars and airplanes, constructed models and painted automobiles since he was around 11 or 12.

His art depicting the form and and function of cars and motorcycles will appear alongside that of many others in the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center’s “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile & Motorcycle Painting.”

The exhibit is on display in the White Gallery of the arts center from Saturday to Sept. 29 and features art depicting America’s love of cars and motorcycles.

Being selected for this jurored show is a highlight for the Colorado native.

“Having my art featured in ‘Luster’ alongside such wonderful and talented artists is the pinnacle of my artistic achievement,” Jones wrote in an email. “To my knowledge, there has never a show quite like this. The quality and execution of these works are amazing.

“Having it exhibit here in Colorado and at the prestigious Sangre de Cristo Arts Center is icing on the cake!”

As a child, Jones assembled around 50 models and used those as subjects in drawings.

Around the same time, his father taught he and his brothers about automotive maintenance. Jones began making repairs on family cars.

“This grew into a love and fascination for all things mechanical,” he wrote. “I built my first motorbike at 15 and I was hooked and would race with our neighbors on seldom-used dirt roads. It was a blast!”

Jones earned a fine arts degree in 1974 from Syracuse University in New York. He has since restored several cars and owned more than a dozen motorcycles.

He’s gone on nationwide motorcycle tours several times, and tries to do this whenever possible.

Jones’ love for vehicles has never wavered, as he finds beauty in its mechanical capabilities and build.

“To me, the true beauty of cars and motorcycles is the way form and function come together in so many shapes, sizes and configurations to make a motorized extension of oneself,” Jones wrote. “These vehicles can be very personal and I’ve seen some folks have actual relationships with them.”

It’s these relationships that Jones enjoys capturing in his art.

He expresses his love, as well as others’ love for cars and bikes in realism and photo-realism. Recently, he’s dabbled in hyper-realism.

“With each painting, I pick and choose elements to add or delete creating the composition from several sources: drawing from photographs; real life; and my imagination;” he wrote. “I love to paint and I love to paint cars!”

Cars and motorcycles have changed American industry and everyday life since their inceptions.

Art has captured that history and significance and done so in a powerful way. That art inspired Jones.

“Automotive and motorcycle art have been, and will continue to be, in the makeup of American culture,” Jones wrote. “I remember illustrations growing up of Jaguars and Porsches and Corvettes … of how beautiful a form could be and how it would feel to drive these machines.

“These images played a pivotal role in my life, as well as the backdrop of emerging American car culture.”

It’s Jones’ hopes that the ’Luster’ exhibit will capture the importance of automotive art.

“Cars and motorcycles in art have not always been taken as seriously as other subjects in the art world” he wrote. “I truly feel that shows such as ‘Luster’ will provide a platform and add truly Fine Art appreciation to this wonderful genre of art.”

