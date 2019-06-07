There aren’t any exhibits in the world quite like “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Automobile and Motorcycle Painting.”

The exhibit opens its run at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center Saturday. The automobile and motorbike based works of art will be on display in the White Gallery until Sept. 29.

“I am unaware of any comparable museum exhibit anywhere in the world today, David J. Wagner, acclaimed artist and the exhibit’s curator, wrote in an email. “(I enjoy) the beauty and grace of car and motorcycle design, the power and speed of these machines and the interpretation by leading artists through their brilliant and virtuosically dazzling painting.”

The birth of the modern car was nearly 150 years ago in Germany. Henry Ford’s company was established in 1901, and in 1902 Cadillac Motor Company branched off from Ford’s company.

A new Ford Motor Company emerged in 1903 in Detroit, forever changing the automotive industry.

Harley-Davidson was founded in 1903, equally influencing the world of Motor Bikes.

Since that time, cars and motorcycles have been a vital part of America’s — and the world’s — history.

These machines have been well-represented in art.

“Throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, cars and motorcycles have not only been ubiquitous on the nation’s streets and highways, but also in film, top forty hits, and in painting,” Wagner wrote. “With the emergence of photo-realism in the 1960’s, motor vehicles assumed a special place of distinction as subject matter in the iconography of American art.”

The ‘Luster’ exhibit documents American artists’ love of these vehicles.

The artists displayed work many in photo-realism, a term coined by Louis K. Meisel in the 1970s.

“Photo-realists portray shiny surfaces in paintings based on photography,” Wagner explained. “Hyper-realism as an art movement is an outgrowth of photo-realism, in which artists amp, or push painted images to a higher resolution and intensity.”

Wagner himself became enamored by cars and motorcycles while an intern at the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis.

There, one of the cars from the Indy 500 was lent to the museum for display during its Grand Opening.

Wager was able to get up-close-and-personal with that car.

“I have a fond memory of sitting in that Indy Car and steering it into the museum while staff members pushed me into the museum in the car,” he wrote.

Wagner has a Ph.D. in American Studies and a bachelor’s in fine arts with a minor in art history.

He also has a master’s degree in arts administration from Indiana University Graduate School of Business.

In 2016, the ‘Luster’ exhibit was created after painter Allan Gorman recommended it be made.

The exhibit’s scope was narrowed in the following years and premiered during Bike Week in March 2018.

“After the concept for ‘Luster’ had been honed, I conducted research and development to transform the concept into actual art by contacting artists and composition the exhibition,” Wagner wrote. “My chief criteria for selection was quality, quality, quality, underscored by a diversity of a car and motorcycle subjects that would be engaging and entertaining.”

Many artists featured in ‘Luster’ are considered by Wagner to be at the peak of their creative careers.

Wagner said he hopes those who visit the exhibit, appreciate the artists’ works.

“(I hope that audiences realize) that artists with work in ‘Luster’ are accomplished, and that their paintings represent the very best of realism and hyper-realism in contemporary automobile and motorcycle painting produced today.”

