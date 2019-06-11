The inverted hamstring stretch not only improves the flexibility and overall health of the hamstring muscle, but also helps improve balance and posture.

In addition, the stretch can help improve core strength.

“This works the hamstring muscles which are involved in the back of the leg,” said Joe Alvarez, personal trailer and health and lifestyle coach.

If you’re a beginner, or not comfortable balancing on one leg, grab a chair to help keep your balance.

To begin, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart.

Next, raise one arm in front of you, or to the side for balance.

Push your hips back and lower your torso toward the floor. Keep your back straight.

Raise your right leg behind you and keep that leg straight.

“When you pull your arm out, you’re activating the shoulder blades,” Alvarez said. “You’re working and stabilizing by using your abdominals and lower back.

“You’re getting a stretch here in the hamstring and also through the hip musculature.”

When your torso and leg are parallel to the floor, you can reverse the movement to return to start.

The hamstring is one of the three posterior thigh muscles between the hip and media.

The muscle is much more susceptible to injury. Athletes, in particular, suffer hamstring injuries quite frequently.

If you experience any pain, do not continue the exercise and ask your physician.

