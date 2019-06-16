I’ve always been fascinated and captivated by wolves.

Though often depicted as “big” and “bad,” I’ve always thought wolves were misunderstood. They aren’t these evil creatures lurking in the night. Wolves aren’t this ravenous species who hunt humans.

Wolves are smart, beautiful animals that have unique personalities and form strong bonds within their packs.

Canis lupus, the scientific name for the species, is vital to the ecosystem as typically they prey on smaller, sick or vulnerable animals. This keeps herds of their prey healthy.

Wolves often leave scraps which animals like coyotes, eagles, bears, ravens, magpies, raccoons and foxes all feed from.

By controlling herbivore populations, vegetation in areas are protected which could prove to be vital for farmers with valuable crops.

And while wolves have killed livestock, those incidents are greatly exaggerated.

Wolves aren’t blowing down pigs’ houses, or tricking Red Riding Hood or biting humans under a full moon and turning them into a beast (though, I’d be OK with becoming a werewolf, I must admit).

Maybe it’s because of the misconceptions that I’ve always related to the species.

Maybe it’s because I often relate to lone wolves who are rejected, or reject, their packs and travel miles and miles to find other packs.

Not to sound too much like Zach Galifinakias’ character Alan in “The Hangover,” but I hope to find my own pack someday.

Regardless, I love wolves and believe that protecting the species and reintroducing wolves to areas in which they used to inhabit is vital.

The Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library currently has on display National Geographic’s “Living With Wolves.”

The exhibit is a collection of photos taken by Jim and Jamie Dutcher while they filmed the documentary of the same name.

There are also other hands-on components to the exhibit for people to learn more about the animal.

Carbondale painter Valerie Rose created a mural, and the Pueblo City-County Library District will host a number of events and programs to coincide with the exhibit.

The exhibit is geared toward educating people about the species and why wolves are vital to nature.

Hopefully, children and adults alike who view the exhibit will garner a new appreciation for the often misunderstood creatures.

Then, they can fall in love with these beautiful creatures like I did, many (full) moons ago.

