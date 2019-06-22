Have you seen the movie “The Princess Bride?” Throughout the movie, a character named Vizzini mis-uses the word, “inconceivable.” After hearing it a few times, another character, Inigo Montoya, looks at Vizzini and says, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Every so often I’ll hear bits of the Bible lifted wholesale out of context. “Anyone unwilling to work should not eat,” comes up in particular when discussions of “welfare” and other social safety nets arise.

I wonder if Inigo would have said, “You are using that phrase, but I do not think it means what you think it means.”

What often gets ignored when someone wants to rationalize, say, cutting funding to the SNAP program, is that the writer of 2 Thessalonians was addressing a very specific community in a very specific time.

Some early Jesus followers in Thessalonica believed that the return of Jesus was imminent, and because of this, they figured they could just kick back for a while, rest on their laurels. The author of this epistle was addressing people who believed themselves to be the “in” crowd. Not “in” as in “popular” or “trendsetter” as we might use the word today, but rather they thought themselves to be members of the group of saved folks who “got it.” What’s the point of working when this world was about to be no more and the new heaven was right around the corner?

So “anyone unwilling to work should not eat” was a reprimand, intended for people who thought that their beliefs made any work unnecessary.

This admonition is a reminder that the “work” we need to do as people who follows Jesus is to love our neighbors and our enemies, provide clothes to people who have none, feed people who are hungry, work for economic equality, notice when people are being disregarded and disenfranchised. In short, we are to live out our hope and our faith by tending to the things that the prophet we follow said was of paramount importance.

Jesus told us that the Realm of God was here now, not some in-the-future place. And there are times when it seems like the work never ends. It is tempting to give up, to say “I’ve done my share,” or worse, “they haven’t done enough.” Theologian L. Susan Bond, in the book “Preaching God’s Transforming Justice,” writes, “those who devote their time to social justice work know that its immediate rewards are few and fleeting, and the temptation is to just stop, to weary of well-doing, is always present. If joy and hope and diligent work are signs of God’s inbreaking, then the lack of these activities would blunt the churches witness.”

We can’t be -- and aren’t expected to be -- all things to all people. Following Jesus can be hard, tiring, frustrating work. The temptation is there to sit idle, or to quit altogether. But as people committed to inclusion and equality, we are called to do what we can, where we can. Let’s keep working!

Marnie Leinberger is pastor at Milagro Christian Church in Pueblo. She can be reached at marnie124@gmail.com.