The Avenue Art and Antiques isn’t your typical antique shop. When you walk in, you instantly feel at home.

The lighting, art displays and feel is welcoming and cozy. Often, you'll be greeted by 9-year-old golden retriever mix Connor, who is eager to meet new customers.

That’s exactly the atmosphere store owner Brianna Rizzi wanted for the shop located at 112 Colorado Ave.

“People really like the mix of art and antiques,” she said. “They like how it’s not your typical, dusty, dreary antique store. It’s light and bright and there’s a lot of art and jewelry on the walls.”

A little over a year after opening, The Avenue Art and Antiques continues to build and grow.

It’s become another welcome addition to the Mesa Junction.

Art and Antiques

Along with antique items, Rizzi offers art by both permanent and featured artists.

Jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery and handmade soaps are all available for sale inside the store.

Rizzi enjoys the mix of old and new.

“It’s just fun,” she said. “I like the mix of art and antiques. The antiques are just old and have so much history to them. The art just kind of classes the place up.

“It’s something we thought would draw a lot of people.”

Renowned Penrose artist Colleen Bobinac, who is featured in the permanent collection at the Smithsonian, has art displayed at the shop along with Kevin Koch, Jenny Smith and Rizzi.

Rizzi has a wall of her own photography. She fell in love with the art form in college, and has continued to grow as an artist.

“I took a class in dark room techniques and I went from there,” she said. “I love capturing just fantastic moments in life that you can hold onto.”

Rizzi recently shot photos for Park East's new website. She's shot the Royal Gorge Car Show, family photos and other landscape photos. She plans on recreating her dark room in the store’s basement.

Rizzi’s mother and uncle sell pottery at the store, too. And, local jewelers supply Rizzi with inventory.

The local element, Rizzi said, builds up the shop and Pueblo’s arts community.

“I think it helps build the community up when people have a part in the shop,” she said. “They take more pride in it. They tell people about it. It’s just a good way to help them grow and help us grow at the same time.”

It also helps beautify the city.

“Shops like this improve beautification,” Rizzi said. “It really helps with the image.”

Starting the shop has been an interesting process for Rizzi. It’s a process that started by taking a big risk.

A leap of faith

The Avenue Art and Antiques opened in March of 2018.

Rizzi moved to Pueblo from Colorado Springs two years ago, but is no stranger to Southern Colorado. She was born in Penrose, and has family throughout Southern Colorado.

Her mom and dad, Lynn and Michael Oliver, own Blue Spruce Art and Antiques in Florence. Their shop served as inspiration for the shop.

“I was kind of raised in this business,” she said. “When my husband and I found the building, we were trying to decide what kind of shop top put in here and we gravitated toward this business because my parents had done it and we can ask them a ton of questions.”

Rizzi’s husband, Christopher, began working at Vestas two years ago. Rizzi worked a law firm in Springs where she’d been for the five years prior to opening the store. She even commuted to Springs to work when her husband and she relocated to Pueblo.

Opening the store was a leap of faith, but one that Rizzi is thankful she took.

“It’s very, very exciting,” she said. “It can be stressful at times. It’s hard to be your own business owner because you’re in charge of everything. But I have a lot of support from my family and my husband’s family.

“It’s just really exciting and rewarding.”

Thus far, the biggest challenge for Rizzi has been getting the word out about the store.

Rizzi has tapped into her own creativity to advertise and let people know about The Avenue Art and Antiques.

“I’ve learned that I’m full of creative ideas that I never knew I had,” she said. “You always have to think outside the box, whether it’s doing displays, advertising or social media posts or displaying art.

“I’m learning I’m pretty good at giving the store a good creative touch.”

Rizzi is a large part of the store’s early success. However, she hasn’t done it alone.

She’s relied on that support of her family to help as well.

A family affair

With years of experience, her mother was the perfect person to help get the business off the ground.

“We started going to estate sales all over the state,” Rizzi said. “We’d take my mom along because she’s such an expert. She and my grandmother have been doing this my entire life. She can walk into a place and just know what we should put in the shop and what we should buy.

“She’d be able to get truckloads of stuff for us and we’d bring it down.”

On top of owning a new business, Rizzi and her husband welcomed their baby boy, Ryan, to the world nine months ago. Though it’s been a lot to balance, support from her family has definitely made it easier.

Rizzi works the store five days a week. However, during her maternity leave, her father and father-in-law stepped in to help.

"They've been such a big help," Rizzi said.

Room to grow

Business has been steadily building over the course of the last 14 months.

Already Avenue Art has loyal customers. In addition, Rizzi said she sees new faces almost every single day.

She’s enjoyed seeing the warm reception from Pueblo and how its people enjoy the items in her shop.

“It’s so fun to see people gravitate toward things or identify with things they associated with their childhood,” Rizzi said. “They remember and get so excited. It’s fun to see people connect with the antiques.

“The art is just the icing on top of the cake. It’s the cherry on top.”

The Avenue Art and Antique has something to offer to everyone.

There are even plenty of items for men. Rizzi calls this merchandise “mantiques.”

“They’re antiques for men, geared toward men,” she said. “We have ‘mantiques’ all over the store.”

Rizzi hopes that business continues to grow. She wants to be a viable part of Pueblo.

“We’d like to be an established part of the community for many years to come,” she said. “We want to give back to the community and support it in anyway we can.”

And, she wants to do this by providing something special.

“We’re more than an antique store,” she said. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”

