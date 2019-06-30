Graduations, sweet-smelling lilacs and the clickety-clack of the roller coaster at City Park signal the beginning of summer, one of my favorite seasons of the year.

There are festivals to attend, mountains to hike, streams to fish and traveling to do. And, what would summer be without burgers on the grill, potato salad and delicious homemade desserts to please the palate and blow my diet (again).

Yes, I love summer and all that it brings. Well, maybe I don’t love all things that summer brings.

I am a fair skinned person of Irish decent. If I just think about going out in the sun, I sunburn and blister. I don’t love sunburns. We know sun safety is important because sunburns increase our risk of developing melanoma, a common skin cancer.

If we apply sunscreen regularly, we can reduce that risk. The higher the sun protection factor (SPF), the more effective the sunscreen is at blocking the harmful UV rays of the sun. Always remember to check the expiration date because sunscreen will lose its effectiveness over time. You can further prevent sunburns by staying in the shade, wearing hats, and using sun protective clothing. And to protect those peepers by wearing sunglasses that block UVA and UVB rays.

Those pesky, buzzing, biting mosquitos also drive me crazy. Besides the itchy bites they leave, mosquitos also can spread viruses and cause disease such as West Nile Virus and heartworm in dogs. To protect against mosquito bites, the Centers for Disease Control recommends using an insect repellent with DEET. It is also important to cover up with long-sleeve shirts and long pants whenever possible and to remove standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs from areas around your home.

Other creepy-crawlies like fleas and ticks are also concerning. They too can spread disease such as plague, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and tularemia. These diseases are often spread when an infected tick or flea bites an animal or human. Insect repellent with DEET or picaridin can help prevent bites. It is also helpful to avoid heavily wooded or brushy areas where these pests live especially in the summer when they are most active. Check your clothing and your body for ticks after being outside. Also, protect our pets with flea and tick preventatives.

Another top contender for ruining my summer day is food-borne illness. Food that is not cooked to the proper temperatures or left too long without temperature control can create a serious plot twist to the fun day you have planned. To avoid these illnesses, keep raw meats and other food items separated, and use a food thermometer when grilling your meats to assure they have reached the proper internal temperature before serving. Keep hot foods hot, cold foods cold, and put away left-overs immediately. Even though the leftovers may smell and look tasty still, throw them away if they are over a week old. As always, wash your hands with warm water and soap before preparing a meal, after handling any raw meat or eggs, and after using the restroom.

So, if that isn’t enough there are a few other things that can ruin a perfectly delightful summer day like heat exhaustion, accidents and diseases that we can catch when we are traveling to other countries. Luckily, there are easy things we can do to help stay healthy and safe.

Drink plenty of water- water helps to regulate body temperature and prevent heat stroke in the hot summer days. Hydrate often when exercising and when you are at high altitudes, but do not drink untreated water from a stream or lake.Always wear a life vest when enjoying recreation activities in and around water such as fishing, boating, kayaking and white water raftingProtect your head by wearing a helmet when riding your bike or motorcycle, rafting or rock climbing.Check with Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment before you will be traveling overseas to identify potential vaccinations you might need to keep you healthy.

Summer is a great time of the year. While there are a few nuisances to consider, don’t let them ruin your fun. Get out and enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather and countless recreational opportunities. Just remember to save a Bratwurst or hamburger for me and don’t forget the potato salad.

Randy Evetts, Public Health Director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is a life-long resident of Pueblo. To learn more about Pueblo’s public health services and programs please call 719-583-4513 or email mona.ewing@pueblocounty.us.