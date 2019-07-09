Christopher E. Urbina always wanted to contribute to the community on the largest scale he could.

The doctor, who graduated from Stanford before going to the University of Colorado Medical School, has worked for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment for the past four years.

There, he is able to contribute to the community on such a scale.

“I wanted to make a bigger difference in the community,” Urbina wrote in an email. “Public health looks at the broader population’s health issues and tries to solve them with a comprehensive approach to prevention and solutions involving community partners.”

Urbina specializes in family medicine and preventive medicine.

His desire to help as many people as he can, drove him to work for the health department. In particular, Urbina enjoys helping those who need medical help the most.

“I think we make a difference for all populations but most of all we reach many of our most vulnerable populations, i.e. people living with homelessness and those individuals who less resources or opportunities to be healthier,” Urbina wrote.

His work at the department has shown him that the preventive part of medicine can work.

Urbina has seen behaviors and attitudes toward healthier lifestyles change. As a result, he feels several public health issues have dramatically improved in Pueblo.

“I have seen a big difference in how we can change behavior and help people make healthier choices,” he wrote. “In the last five years, we have reduced the teen pregnancy rate in Pueblo through education and access to long acting reversible contraceptives. We have reduced the tobacco rates among all ages. We are working to clean up contaminated areas of Pueblo from residual environmental pollution in multiple communities.”

Urbina credits his colleagues at the Pueblo Department of Public Health Environment for these successes.

They, as he writes, are his favorite part of the job.

“My colleagues at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment,” he wrote. “They are the unsung heroes in our Pueblo community.”

