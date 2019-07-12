Sam Tallent is at home on stage.

The Denver standup comedian is a natural, ebbing between witty, and clever written material and off-the-cuff riffs.

If a room isn’t sure about the Denver comic at first, by the end of his set he’s become their favorite standup comedian.

Tallent is a professional touring comedian who has graced the stage for more than 11 years. He was featured on Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle.” He’s opened for greats like Dave Chappelle, Doug Stanhope and Hannibal Buress.

He's also no stranger to Pueblo, having opened for Ron White two years ago and has performed here various times including at Coors Tavern last September.

Tallent will return to Pueblo at 8 p.m. July 20 as part of the Spirit House Comedy show at Spirit House Cabaret, 611 North Main St.

Performing with Tallent is host and show creator John Brown, Denver comedian Alan Bromwell and Southern Colorado comedian Adriana Holmes.

Tickets are $5 in advance, or $10 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Downtown Bar, or at Spirit House Cabaret.

For Tallent, performing standup is a dream-come-true.

There’s no where he’d rather be than on stage.

Lyons: What’s the worst you’ve ever bombed on stage?

Tallent: Las Vegas at the Comedy and Dolls Cabaret at the Planet Hollywood on the strip. I lived in Vegas for two years. There was a show where I was the headliner. I did 20 minutes, then brought up two more comics, then brought up a cabaret act. Then I came back and did 10 (minutes) and then introduced this lady that shot a bow and arrow with her feet.

During my second 10, I’m about six minutes in and a dude stands up and says, “Excuse me, excuse me.” He was sitting in this golden chair, and management told us not to go into these people because they’re VIPS. Usually, I’d shut ‘em down and keep going, but with him I just asked “What’s up, man?”

He stands up, he was dressed in this track suit and had a bunch of gold chains. He looked like a dude from the movie “Snatch.” He said, “You are ruining my wife’s birthday. You are not funny. You are not what I paid for.”

He points down and there’s this woman weeping into her hands next to him. I was like, “Oh, boy.” I tried to get out of it, but I couldn’t. I said, “You might not be having fun but the rest of the crowd is having a good time,’ right?” And no one said a word.

The lighting guy was my buddy, he hit the lady with the spotlight so now everyone can see this woman weeping.

I did like 12 minutes and then I brought the woman who shot the bow and arrow out. You hear the music and I motioned to the side of the stage. But she was a Vegas pro. She had eight minutes left. So I had to like, stand up there while they kept playing her entrance music. I stood in the dark while her music played, pointing. The only laughter in the entire room came from the light guy.

She comes out. She’s ticked. I told the crowd, “I’m sorry and I’m done.” Then, I had to come out and hold the target that she shot at. When I came back out, the guy stood back up and said, “You promised there was no more of you. You lied.”

I had to just stand there. It was a very surreal moment. That’s the worst I’ve ever bombed. I’m in Vegas, in a packed showroom and it sucked.

I called my wife afterward and asked her if I should go back to college. It was my rock bottom, where I was like I wasn’t sure if I knew what to do.

I was emotionally nude up there for 12 minutes.

Lyons: That's rough to not be able to do anything about that. What is your usual philosophy when dealing with a heckler?

Tallent: You rarely get a classic movie heckler. If you’re a good comic, people are laughing and enjoying themselves. So, I rarely get like that archetypical heckler. But, you do get the person that thinks they’re going to help the show. They’re the funny person at the office. Or, the worst is when the guy is on a date and he wants to assert his dominance and let you know he’s worth watching.

Typically, I’ll try and play off of them. It’s like a two-man improv scene and I’m the straight man and make them look dumb without them knowing they look dumb. It’s a weird dance to do.

I try to give them a little bit of the spotlight but continue to be funny so they don’t get the upper hand.

You don't want the crowd to think you’re out of control.

Lyons: You've been a comedian for 11 years. You've performed for some huge names. Who were the comedians who looked up to growing up?

Tallent: They weren’t standups. I never thought I’d be doing standup. I was into Second City. I liked funny movies.

As I got older, I loved “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” I always loved Fred Willard. He was my number one guy. I think he’s the funniest guy, he’s as funny as everyone has ever been.

So I was always was like a Fred Willard guy. I loved Bill Murray. I loved those SNL casts with like (Adam) Sandler and (David) Spade. Chris Farley was very important to me as a fat little boy.

But it was Norm MacDonald who was always smarter than everyone, you know, very snarky but he was so damn endearing and charming.

He was the only standup I looked up to. He’d do Weekend Update and even though I was a kid and didn’t really get it all the time, I knew this guy was the best at what he was doing.

When I got to high school, my buddy’s older brother turned us onto Mitch Hedberg. I’d always love the Comedy Central half-hours. Pablo Francisco had an amazing half-hour back in like 1998.

I just consumed general comedy.

Lyons: What is it about comedy that you love so much?

Tallent: It was a defense tactic as a fat child to deflect before people could even dig their hooks into you. If you had people laughing, they weren’t laughing at you. You could talk to girls if you were funny.

A lot of the people in my family were funny. My dad could have been a standup if he wasn’t born in 1955. My grandpa was hilarious, my uncle Tom was hilarious. Everyone was always laughing. That’s what I always remember about when the family would get together.

My mom was super funny. She was super-dry and snide and sarcastic. My dad was doing physical humor, so it was definitely both sides of the coin.

That was just part of the culture of my family household. I don’t know if I was drawn to it or born into it.

The best thing you can do is laugh. I’ve always loved laughing. I’ve always been attracted to funny people.

Lyons: It sounds like you've enjoyed making people laugh your entire life. How do you describe the feeling of being on stage and making a room full of people laugh?

Tallent: It’ feels like dominance, dude. It feels good, or whatever, for sure, but I don’t know if it’s people laughing anymore so much as it’s me asserting my dominance and establishing myself as the best at doing this thing in the room at that moment.

It feels amazing, but I think what really gets me going is just like being the king of the moment. I like being acknowledged for being excellent at a thing I’ve worked really hard at.

I’m unique in the way I do it. I’m not hack-y. I try to be in the moment and be as improvisational as possible, and combining all those skills into one thing … I don’t know how to do masonry or woodwork, but it’s got to be like someone building a perfect deck or a perfect gazebo. It feels good to know that no one else could have done this better than I did in this moment or in this room.

I’m not selling out theaters. I’m not saying I’m as good as the people who are. But with 60 people, in a small room … hey man, I can do that as good as anyone else in my peer group.

That feels good.

But, yeah, it’s dominance. I like subjecting people to my will because I’m a sociopath.

