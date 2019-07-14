The term heart disease refers to several types of heart conditions, including coronary artery disease, heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, and heart failure. Although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease, almost as many women as men die each year of heart disease in the United States.

Despite increases in awareness over the past decades, only about half (56%) of women recognize heart disease is their number one killer.

About one in 16 women, age 20 and older (6.2%), have coronary heart disease; the most common type of heart disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, killing 299,578 women in 2017—or about one in every five female deaths!

Women and their health care providers used to believe women were not as prone to heart attacks as men, and only older women had heart problems. Women still do not always realize they are at high risk for heart disease and heart attacks.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for African American and White women in the United States. Among American Indian and Alaska native women, heart disease and cancer cause roughly the same number of deaths each year. For Hispanic, Pacific Islander women, heart disease is second only to cancer as a cause of death.

Symptoms can include unusual pain in the neck, chest, shoulder, jaw, abdomen, and/or through to the back. In addition, there can be shortness of breath, sweating, heart racing, light headedness, nausea and vomiting.

Women are more likely to experience non-chest pain symptoms (only 40% have crushing chest pain). The pain may feel more like indigestion and may not be consistent. In women the symptoms may not be pain, but unexplained anxiety, nausea, dizziness, palpitations, and cold sweat. There also may be overwhelming weakness or fatigue. Women are also more likely to have a heart attack misdiagnosed than men.

Heart risk factors in women include smoking and other tobacco use, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, family history of heart problems, inactivity, excessive alcohol intake, depression/anxiety/stress, and having gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia during pregnancy.

How can women improve their heart health? It is very important to follow your medical provider’s recommendations. These recommendations may include the following: quit smoking and other tobacco use, know your blood pressure and make sure it is managed, eat a heart-healthy diet, be physically active, control blood sugar, reduce stress, prioritize wellbeing and recharge your body and mind, and get regular medical check-ups. Do not be afraid to make an appointment with your primary care provider to discuss heart health.

If you have had a heart attack, do not just walk away and hope you won’t have another one. It is very important to follow up with your medical provider and discuss undergoing a rehabilitation program after a heart attack, heart surgery, or a procedure.

For more information, visit CDC’s PUBLIC HEALTH EFFORTS RELATED TO HEART DISEASE. These include the following programs: Million Hearts and WISEWOMEN. The American Heart Association, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of Women’s Health (OWH), American Heart Association, and the national Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) also have excellent information on heart disease in women.





Dr. Christine Nevin-Woods, the former director and medical officer of the Pueblo City-County Health Department and current medical director for the El Paso County Health Department, has both a medical degree and a master’s degree in public health and preventive medicine.