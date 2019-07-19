The music and comedy festival Sareth Fest continues today at Smitty's Green Light Tavern, 227 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Featured acts for today include: It's a Trade Thing," Nate Wilde Baptist, Scott Linardo, The Dead End, Hell's Circus, Dark Archetype, Calling the Fall and Scrotus. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Ragetone Manner, 800 E. C St., will host Dark Matter, Privus Lex, At Your Weakest, Voltaic, Beneath the Floorboards and Despicable Dialects beginning at 6 p.m.

There will be a standup comedy matinee at Ragetone Manner from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday featuring Michael Sword, Patrick Bukovich, John Brown, Wu Man Chu, Sareth Ney, Nathan Lund, Courtney Olson and Aaron Eades.

That night, Chug-A-Mug will host stand ups Sword, Butkovich, Brown, Chu, Ney, Lund, Olson and Eades beginning at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit aqdpi.com/sareth-fest.

No. 2: Jolly Mule Productions' Summer Movie Series continues at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Renewed Wholesale, 720 S. Main St.

Cost is $15 at the door. There will be performances by local musicians, local art on display and for sale, and local nonprofits will be there.

A movie, selected by Jolly Mule will play after the live music.

For more information, search Jolly Mule Productions on Facebook.

No. 3: If you're a fan of comedy, this weekend is your weekend.

In addition to Sareth Fest, Pueblo Pfunny will present Highway to Hell featuring ToeJamm and Chris "Crazy Legs" Fonseca at the Splotlight, 211 W. Northern Ave.

The show is the kick-off to the two comedians' national tour, and begins at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance by calling 582-1408.

Fonseca has appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman, HBO and the 90s series "Baywatch," and has been a professional comedian for the better part of three decades.

For more information, search Pueblo Pfunny on Facebook.

Saturday night, Spirit House Cabaret and John Brown will present Spirit House Comedy featuring headliner Sam Tallent, Alan Bromwell, Adriana Holmes with Brown as your host.

The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Spirit House located at 611 N. Main St. Tickets are $10 at the door.

For more information, search Spirit House Comedy on Facebook.