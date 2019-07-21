Summer is my favorite season.

I love the heat.

I’ll take sweltering weeks of 100 degree temperatures over a cold, blustery winter day.

The hotter, the better is my motto.

In celebration of hotness, here is my (Luke) list of the top-10 songs with "hot" or "heat" in the title.

In no particular order:

Luke: “Hot in Herre” by Nelly. This was a real banger when I was in high school. Nelly was at the peak of his popularity and the summer was red hot. This song celebrates the art of taking one’s clothes off to cool down … er … something like that. This is a catchy hip-hop tune that still holds up today. (P.S. The correct way to pronounce “here” when referring to this song is to pronounce “hurr,” i.e. “It’s hot in hurr.”)

Jon: Although my deep disregard of modern day hip-hop is no secret, this is something I can get behind. The massive groove that serves as the backbeat was lifted from the long-forgotten "Bustin' Loose" by Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers. This song has it all, with a hook powerful enough to snag a hammerhead shark as well as metalhead like me. I'm not sure Nelly ever again reached these lofty heights.

Luke: “Hot for Teacher” by Van Halen. This song is less about the temperature and more about being “hot and bothered,” but still a great song with "hot" in the title. This song is Van Halen’s ode to a teacher a schoolboy has a crush on. From the iconic, driving drum intro to the revved up distorted guitar, this song is just plain cool. It’s also a prominent part of the film “Varsity Blues.”

Jon: Yes, this is a great song, but the video is even better: thanks in large part to the pint-sized Eddie Van Halen clone who mock delivers the blistering solo. By a long shot, this isn't even the strongest song from the "1984" album: a testament to that disc's top-to-bottom solidness. And for all his faults, David Lee Roth in his prime was one of the finest and most entertaining frontmen around.

Luke: “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell. I don’t have a Rolly (Rolex) on my wrist, nor do I pour Chandron, but I do know this song has it goin’ on. This is one of Snoop’s most popular tunes to date, and was produced by legendary hip-hop producer Pharrell Williams. The cool bass and bombastic 808 add to the sleek sensibility of this song. Whether you’re a baller or not, this song will get stuck in your head.

Jon: I admit to purchasing a digital version of this for 99 cents back in the day, intrigued by what was touted as groundbreaking, futuristic production. I think I listened to it once and then returned to the much superior "Doggystyle" album. Interesting, sure, but just not my cup of "herbal" tea.

Luke: “Hot Pursuit” by The Bravery. This groovy, guitar-driven indie song was a hidden track on the New York band’s Japanese release of its 2005 self-titled album. The big hits on the disc were “An Honest Mistake” and “Unconditional,” but in my humble opinion, “Hot Pursuit” is the best tune this band recorded. It has a car-chase type vibe. I could easily see this being on a movie soundtrack: if anyone had ever heard of it, of course.

Jon: Why in the world was this treasure tucked away on a Japanese-only release? This is amazing, and although it's nearly 15 years old, it still sounds like the future. To my ears, The Bravery is one of those bands that should have been much bigger and more appreciated than they were. They had it all: the look, the sound, the chops. But, alas, such is the injustice of a cruel world that extols unmerited accolades on hacks and banishes the worthy to the dustbin of history.

Luke: “The Heat is On” by Glenn Frey. “THE EAGLES ARE BETTER AS SOLO ARTISTS” is my hill to die on. Glenn Frey’s 1984 song appeared on the soundtrack for “Beverly Hills Cop:" one of my favorite films. It’s a catchy, fun song that you’ve heard in countless other movies and TV shows.

Jon: Another "just miss" on my list, this, along with "You Belong to the City" from "Miami Vice," showed Frey's uncanny ability to craft the perfect musical accompaniment for little and big screen gems. Ironically, both are anchored by cool saxophone lines, as is what is arguably Frey's greatest creation, the bittersweet ballad "The One You Love." And while I admire your hill, Luke, with the exception of Frey and Don Henley, the Eagles as great solo artists is a misnomer.

Luke: “This Is Why I’m Hot” by Mims. New York rapper Mims released his smash hit “This Is Why I’m Hot” in 2007. It jumped to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the single was certified platinum. The song was everywhere: radio, TV, commercials and sporting events.

Jon: Uh, after listening to this, I'm still totally unsure why Mims is hot.

Luke: “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai. Everyone knows Jamiroquai for his vibe-inducing song, and funky music video, “Virtual Insanity.” However, “Canned Heat” is even better. If you’re having a hard time hearing this song, think dance scene in the cult classic “Napolean Dynamite.” It’s the tune that the dorky, tot-loving Napolean does interpretive dance to at the election assembly toward the end of the movie. It’s fun, catchy and mellow.

Jon: I could easily and gladly extol the unmitigated genius of Jay Kay, who is Jamiroquai, for hours on end. This cool cat has it all: impeccable bass-driven neo-disco classics, unparalled sense of fashion and dance steps, and a world-class collection of hats. "Canned Heat" is but one of Kay's undisputed gems and as Luke notes, it's impossible not to be drawn into the chill aura this track exudes.

Luke: “Hot N Cold” by Katy Perry. The first song I ever dug by Katy Perry was this song released in 2008. The song, along with “I Kissed a Girl,” launched Perry into stardom. The song is about about a lover who is hard to figure out (imagine that?) The tune led to a Grammy nomination and sold more than 5.7 million copies.

Jon: Second-rate electro-disco nonsense. I wonder if any of those 5.7 million asked for their buck back.

Luke: “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer. Nothing was hotter in the late 70s than disco. Enter Donna Summer’s disco mega-hit “Hot Stuff.” The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Rolling Stone Magazine listed it as the 104th greatest song of all-time. It’s a song that will surely be stuck in your head after you hear it once.

Jon: Closet disco lover that I am, this just missed making my top 10. For me, Donna Summer is synonymous with dance-floor filling disco, with "I Feel Love" and "Love to Love You Baby" reigning at the top of her undeniable cache of hits. "Hot Stuff" is from the double album "Bad Girls," which was chock full of non-filler like "Dim All the Lights."

Luke: “Hot Hot Hot” by Buster Poindexter. Buster Poindexter is actually the alter ego of New York Dolls' frontman David Johansen. The song was released in 1987 and legendary actor/comedian Bill Murray appeared in the music video. The two would later co-star in the film “Scrooged.” This song may be annoying to some (probably Jon, for sure), but it’s fun and catchy and just gives off a tropical island feel. What’s better than that sort of vibe on a hot summer day?

Jon: "Hate, hate, hate" this drivel. I can't believe that Johansen went from the hard-edged androgyny of the Dolls to this frivolous malarkey. Bandmate Johnny Thunders would be appalled.

