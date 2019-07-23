Keeping your gut healthy is an important part of nutrition.

Enter probiotics.

Probiotics are bacteria that aid digestion and keep your gut healthy.

These bacteria can be found in several foods you can buy at the grocery store.

“Building your microbiome by using some fermented foods otherwise known as probiotics,” Joe Alvarez, health and lifestyle coach and personal trainer said. “These foods actually enhance your immunity.”

Research shows that the brain’s health and gut’s health is strongly tied together. The two communicate to each other via what some scientists call “the gut-brain axis.”

“There’s a huge correlation between the gut and the brain,” Alvarez said. “They call the gut the second brain.”

Proper digestive system nutrition helps brain function.

There are several popular foods that are loaded with probiotics — most of which are fermented.

Sauerkraut, Kimchi and yogurt are all the items you can purchase in most grocery stores that contain cultures proven to help digestive health.

“You can use plain yogurt,” Alvarez said. “Try to get a yogurt that’s a little higher in fat. A lot of the yogurt in the store are chock full of processed sugars.”

Apple cider vinegar is another means of introducing these bacteria to the body. Though you may not want to drink it straight, nor in large amounts.

It also provides other health benefits.

“It isn’t the greatest tasting, but you can mix it with a little seltzer water and some lemon lime,” Alvarez said. “It’ll also balance your pH, which does wonders for your health.”

To go along with probiotics, you may want to mix in prebiotics too.

These enzymes act in conjunction with probiotics to further aid digestive health.

“You can use raw garlic, onion or bananas that aren’t too ripe,” Alvarez said. “Those help fuel the probiotics. They’re a symbiotic relationship and there’s a big correlation between the two.”

If you’re not a fan of fermented foods, you can still get probiotics in the form of a supplement.

“You want to look into a high quality probiotic supplement,” Alvarez said.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14