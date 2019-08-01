Nanine Wainwright, artistic director at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center’s School of Dance, wants the art form to be celebrated in Pueblo just the same as the Pueblo Chile or Fiesta Day.

With that, she along with jazz, modern and contemporary instruct at the arts center Britttany Nunes and other Pueblo dance schools and instructs created the inaugural Southern Colorado Dance Festival.

“All these things that are celebrated locally … all the local things going on in Pueblo … we’re hoping dance becomes one of those things,” Wainwright said. “We intentionally placed (the festival) in a season that we celebrate local culture.”

The festival runs Aug. 12-16 at the arts center located at 210 N. Santa Fe Ave. Monday-Thursday that week, workshops and classes are offered to dancers 10 and older from noon to 8 p.m. There are workshops and classes Friday morning before tech rehearsal for Dance Showcase, which hits the arts center theater stage at 7 p.m.

Dancers can still register to participate this weekend by emailing socodancefest@sdc-arts.org, visiting the arts center on Facebook or Instagram, or by calling 295-7221.

The festival will feature guest artists both locally, regionally and internationally lending their expertise to dance students in Southern Colorado and beyond.

“Other dance festivals, like the Vail International Dance Festival, their focus is a little bit different,” Wainwright said. “They have the biggest starts internationally coming to perform. The focus is more on those great performances by those artists from different companies so it’s a great celebration of dance.

"Our festival … I was hoping to make it a little bit more diverse and focus on the dancers locally but bringing in artists both locally and internationally to work with us.”

Artists include Raffaele Morra of Trockaidero de Monte Carlo and arts center dance school graduate Rebecca Van Dover as well as local instructors like R.J. Hughes and others from are studios and schools.

Artists will host workshops, seminars and classes to divulge information to prospective professional performers.

“There are workshops all week long and classes,” Wainwright said. “There’s ballet and contemporary and jazz and hip and swing dance and character dance … a big variety of things.

“There’s also opportunities in learning things like theater production. They also have workshops that are more seminar based like a health and wellness class.

“There are people talking about careers in the arts and what their experiences are like.”

The week of classes and seminars culminates in the Dance Showcase.

That show case is open to the public and costs $5 to attend.

“We’ll have a showcase of different things that happened during the week at the school and guest pieces that different schools and organizations bring to the theater that night,” Wainwright said.

The enthusiasm was built steadily for the festival. Wainwright chiefly credits Nunes for helping found the event.

“She has been very instrumental and has coordinated all this with me,” Wainwright said. “Without her, it just wouldn’t be happening. She’s just been very active and communicating with everybody and visiting the schools and communicating with students and trying to figure out how we can better serve them.”

Though the arts center is hosting the event, the festival is a community celebration.

Wainwright wants to showcase all that Pueblo has to offer in the way of the art form.

“We’re trying to make the opportunity for this to be for everybody else and not just an arts center thing,” she said.

For Wainwright, who has been passionate about dance most of her life, she is most excited about seeing the artists interact with students.

“My big passion is seeing all these wonderful artists that are going to come in and work with students,” she said. “I’m going to want to watch the classes myself.”

The cost for the week-long event is $300 per dancer or $200 for school of dance students. Scholarships are available for experienced dancers. For an application, call 295-7221.

For more information, visit sdc-arts.org.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14