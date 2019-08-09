Otis Williams never would believed how beloved the Temptations would be - even after nearly 60 years of existence.

“It means a lot to me that we have become the soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives,” the 77-year-old founding member of the group said. “To be able to be getting ready for our 60th anniversary next year … I never would have imagined … when we started in ‘61 … this many years later we’d still be having fun and still be bringing enjoyment.

"People still love The Temptations.”

Williams and the group will bring that enjoyment to Pueblo at 8 p.m. Saturday at Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place.

Williams, the lone original member still alive, will be joined by Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs and Willie Green.

And though the members may have changed, The Temptations will still perform its hits and take Puebloans on a trip down memory lane.

60-years-strong

The Temptations were formed in 1959 in Detroit when two rival groups formed into one.

Since then, The Temptations have released four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100; fourteen R & B number one’s; were the first Motown act to win a Grammy (winning five total); and were listed at No. 68 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest artists of all time.

Currently, “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” is one of Broadway’s most popular jukebox musicals, selling out shows nearly every night.

“There’s a litany of things I’m grateful for,” Williams said. “I’m very, very happy God has let me share and have this.”

The musical, inspired by the lives and music of the group, is especially surreal for Williams.

The Texas-born singer said he never would have imagined that someday he’d watch a Broadway production about his life.

“You could have tipped me over with a feather before I’d believe, in my life, the Temptations would be so successful,” Williams said. “I’m very happy about the play. I’m happy about, that in my house I have 40-something gold and platinum records, five Grammys and The Temptations’ name was put in gold in front of the Apollo Theatre.”

All his life, Williams only wanted to sing and perform.

He was inspired by rock and roll shows he’d watch as a young man in Detroit.

Where few acts survive five years in show business, the Temptations have endured and thrived.

“To achieve that, you have to be dedicated,” Williams said. “You can have all the talent, which is important, but you have to be dedicated. You can’t let nothing or no one stand in your way of what you want to do.”

The Motown five-piece went through its share of trials and tribulations after its success in the 1960s.

There were down years in which music passed the group by. There were personal troubles for the members in the group.

But, on the other side of that turmoil, The Temptations survived.

“There are times you’ll be baptized in fire to find out how much, and how bad, you want it,” Williams said. “We’ve been through all of that. I’m just a living testament of being able to do what I love to do. It can be inspirational for those to take heed in what I’ve been doing all these years.”

Radiating joy

Some of The Temptations most memorable tunes include the iconic “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” “Just My Imagination,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “I Wish It Would Rain" and "Get Ready" — to name just a few.

Those songs have lived on well past the 60s, appearing in films, TV shows, musicals and on oldies and soul radio stations worldwide.

The songs elicit memories for people of all ages.

“What we do brings happiness and enjoyment,” Williams said. “It changes people’s lives. It brings wonderful moments when people stop and think about Temptations’ music or Motown’s music.”

Williams said that he can foresee the group’s tunes living long past his life and others’.

“I’m glad to be part of something that will no doubt outlive us all beyond music,” he said. “This is the 21st century. Man, there’s no telling. It might go into the 22nd century.”

What makes Williams believe his music will endure is that he sees younger and younger people getting into The Temptations all the time.

He sees youngsters singing to his songs in the audience all the time. He was even shown a video of a 3-year-old singing the melody of “My Girl.”

“When I can see out in the audience, and I see almost toddlers dancing to the music … trying to sing … my manager showed us this little boy … no more than 3-years-old and he was playing with his toys and singing to ‘My Girl,’” Williams said. “That’s important to me. His father said it was important that his son knew our music. The fact that a grown man father would want his child to learn great music … and with no cuss words .. that’s important to me.

“I’m very proud of the legacy we’re leaving.”

‘The Shoulders of Greatness’

Williams has continued the legacy of the band well past the other four original members’ lives.

When he looks for new members to fill those legendary shoes, he doesn’t look for just great singers and dancers. Williams seeks out the best people to become part of The Temptations.

“I don’t look for talent first,” he said. “What I look for, first and foremost, is the head and the heart. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you’re not a good person you will negate the talent.”

Sure, to be in the band you have to be able to sing and dance and do so at a high level.

But, above all, you must respect the institution that is The Temptations and understand the importance of continuing its legacy.

“Anybody in the group, I would tell them, you all are standing on the shoulders of greatness,” Williams said. “This here was rollin’ before you came aboard. Don’t ever forget that. The world has come to love The Temptations.”

Among qualities he looks for, Williams enjoys performers who can take direction and who know they’re not bigger than the band.

“Give me the head and heart, then the talent," he said.

A class act

Williams knows the value of having the head and the heart to go along with talent.

He was taught there was more to being a performer than just singing and dancing while in artist development at Motown Records.

Maurice King, his vocal coach, gave he and his bandmates various lessons in being good people on-and-off stage.

“We were told, by the late-great Maruice King, that people are going to watch you more off stage than on,” Williams said. “They know what you’re supposed to do on stage. You’re hired to do a job. But they’re going to watch you off stage and they want to see how you carry yourself and how you treat people.”

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Williams and the group would work in artist development, learning the various in-and-outs of show business.

This, among other things, made Motown unique. It also shaped Williams into being a personable and grateful man toward his fans.

“Maurice King told us, when you leave your house and go out and close the door behind you, that’s no longer your time,” Williams said. “Once you leave your house, and go out to work you belong to the public. If you go to the store, or to the movies, or come out there … people see you. That ain’t your time.

“When people recognize you and want an autograph, you got to know how to do it with the right kind of approach.”

Those lessons, and the values instilled by Williams’ two grandmothers who raised him, have served the performer well.

“I’m glad for those kinds of things we were taught,” he said. “I’m a product of being raised by two grandmothers. Most grandmothers don’t play. They put the fear of God in you.

“They’ll be really trying to ingrain you with a lot of great qualities and how to treat people and give you a good outlook on life. I’m very grateful for them instilling that in me.”

Tickets to The Temptations' show are $53 to $137 and can be purchased at pueblomemorialhall.com.

