Scientific name: Echinops telfairi

Common name: Lesser Madagascar Tenrec, or Tandraka in Malagasy

Description: The Lesser Hedgehog Tenrec has an appearance very much like a hedgehog and hence its common name. However the tenrec is not closely related to the hedgehog - these are just two species which have evolved similar adaptive traits. Tenrecs are small mammals, about 5.5 to7 inches long and weighing 4 – 7 ounces, covered with spines all over their backs. The spines are modified hairs that vary in color from tan to dark brown. Soft, fine fur covers the Tenrec’s underside, limbs, and face. There are five toes on each foot which come in handy for climbing trees. The Tenrec has prominent ears and many sensitive whiskers on its pointed snout enabling it to use its powerful senses of hearing and smell to make up for its poor eyesight. Males and females look alike.

Range: Lesser hedgehog tenrecs are found in dry regions of southern and southwestern Madagascar.

Habitat: Lesser Hedgehog Tenrec’s prefer dry climates, including dry forests, coastal regions, grasslands, shrublands and semi-arid deserts.

Behavior: Tenrecs are nocturnal and spend the days sleeping in burrows or cavities in trees. In winter they enter a state of torpor in which their body temperature, respiration rate, and heart rate drop and they sleep for 3 – 5 months. During the hottest period of summer they will also go into a daily torpor in order to conserve energy. They are excellent climbers and spend much of the night hunting for prey in the trees. Tenrecs are omnivorous and eat mostly insects, but will occasionally also eat fruit or bird eggs. When threatened they will curl up into a ball exposing their sharp barbed spines. If the threat continues, they can launch themselves backwards to purposely stab a predator in the snout. Sometimes they will turn around and bite as well. They are solitary hunters, only coming together to mate and sometimes to sleep in communal dens for the winter torpor.

Reproduction and rearing: Mating occurs soon after tenrecs wake from their winter torpor sometime in September or October, depending on the severity of the cold season. Tenrecs are unusual in that the female has a cloaca, similar to birds, rather than separate openings for reproductive organs and digestive organs. Tenrecs reach maturity after their first winter torpor. Gestation lasts 49 days and the young are born in litters of 1 to 10 offspring called piglets or hoglets. The young are cared for by their mother for about a month.

Predators: Predators include snakes, birds of prey, and civets and genets which are primitive, carnivorous mammals of the family Viverridae with a somewhat cat-like appearance.

Lifespan: Tenrecs live for 5 – 10 years in the wild or 13 – 19 years in captivity.

Conservation Status: The IUCN Redlist lists Echinops telfairi as a species of Least Concern since they are widespread and adaptable. They are sometimes found eating garbage, but their natural habitat is threatened by human habitation and deforestation.

References: https://nationalzoo.si.edu/animals/lesser-madagascar-hedgehog-tenrec; https://animals.sandiegozoo.org/animals/tenrec; https://www.lpzoo.org/animal/lesser-madagascar-hedgehog-tenrec