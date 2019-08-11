The Beatles are one of the most iconic, if not the most iconic, rock and roll group ever.

Elvis Presley was perhaps the first “rock star,” with his gyrating hips and devilish good looks.

Both had their impact on music and pop culture.

But: who had more impact?

That debate will rage on, even after this exchange. Fans can see the music of both legendary acts go head-to-head at 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Hall when “Beatles vs. Elvis: A Musical Showdown” takes the stage.

Tickets are $42-$64 and can be purchased at pueblomemorialhall.com.

Until the show, Jon Pompia and I will debate which act had a bigger influence on American pop culture.

We aren’t talking who made the better music; that’s obviously the Beatles. Instead, we’ll look at whether Elvis, or The Beatles, had a bigger impact on our cultural landscape.

Luke: Elvis Presley was THE first rock star. He had the looks, the bravado, the hair, the voice and the hips. Teenage girls hung his poster in their rooms long before John and Paul’s mop-tops hit the American shores. Presley was christened “The King of Rock and Roll” almost immediately, and became a sensation.

Jon: I’ll concur with the fact that Elvis got there first. He also was a major influence on John Lennon, especially from an aesthetic standpoint. With that said, however, Elvis’ “golden period” of style and quality music was relatively short lived, ending when he entered the Army at the end of the 50s. When he returned, the raw and hungry Memphis dynamo was replaced by the relatively tame, but still charismatic, entertainer whose claim to fame became a horde of second-rate Hollywood films and theme songs. “Clam Bake,” anyone?

Luke: When you adjust for inflation, “King Creole” made what would be $34 million today; “Viva Las Vegas” would have made $64 million; “Blue Hawaii” would have made $111 million; and “Love Me Tender” would have made $133 million. Those are hardly “second-rate Hollywood films.” Elvis was also the first artist to have real sex appeal. He was filmed from the waist up on national television because censors thought his gyrating hips were too much. Elvis’ appeal would inspire decades of other stars — male and female — who used sex to help sell their product. The Beatles were heartthrobs, but hardly sex symbols in the way The King of Rock and Roll was.

Jon: Remember, though, the Beatles were also movie stars, and I would argue that “Hard Day’s Night” and even “Help!” have stood the test of time much better than “Tickle Me,” “Follow that Dream” and “Harum Scarum.” Even “Magical Mystery Tour,” lambasted upon its initial release, is more well known than most of Presley’s film work.

But exclusive of the big screen, let’s take a look at album covers, which on their own have become pop culture icons. In that aspect, the Beatles reign, hands down. I’d venture to say that the covers for “Sgt. Pepper’s,” “Meet the Beatles!,” “Rubber Soul” and “Abbey Road” — even the bare-bones “White Album” — are recognizable to those who couldn’t name one song on the discs. Conversely, I challenge anyone to describe the covers of Elvis’ “Loving You, “King Creole,” or even “G.I. Blues.”

Luke: What Elvis might lack in cool album covers, he makes up for with amazing memorabilia. Have you ever been to an Elvis fanatic's house? There are clocks, figures, lamps, couches, throw pillows, bed sheets, toasters, lunch boxes: the list goes on. I’ve seen collections with the King’s custom white jumpsuit, too. People model their Cadillacs to look just his famous pink ride. Oh, and what about Graceland? People take two-day long trips just to visit Graceland! The Beatles have merch. But they don’t have a house of worship that rivals the King's.

Jon: I’m going to have to disagree. The Beatles invented memorabilia! Are you kidding me? From the moment the band hit it big in 1964, youngsters snapped up everything from wigs to bubble bath to trading cards to lunch boxes to bobblehead and blow-up dolls. And now, collectors are after those very same items, which command a premium dollar. In fact, I heard one collector say that Beatles memorabilia is a better investment than gold. That’s pop culture power. I’ll give Elvis credit though: he pretty much cornered the market on velvet paintings and those hoaky gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Luke: But, do the Beatles have a 2001 film starring Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner in which Elvis lookalikes plan a robbery in Las Vegas? No. “3,000 Miles to Graceland” is a really good flick, inspired by the King himself. Also, Elvis has several catchphrases that have been ingrained into pop culture, from “Thank you, thank you very much” to “Elvis has left the building!” Not to mention, there are theories that Elvis is still alive and has either been abducted by aliens, or was an alien and as Tommy Lee Jones said in “Men in Black:” “Elvis is not dead, he just went home.”

Jon: I’ll put up the Monty Python-inspired “The Rutles” against Russell and Costner any day. And the Fab Four have served as inspiration for many more films, the most recent being “Yesterday” and a few years prior, “Across the Universe.” And let’s not forget Ron Howard’s expansive “Beatles on tour” documentary “Eight Days a Week.” When was the last Elvis biopic, documentary or anthology? To this day, the public cannot get enough of the Beatles, and for good reason. The world as we know it would not be the same if not for those four working class lads from Liverpool.

Luke: And I know, too, there are many Beatles impersonators around the world. However, there are not nearly as many Beatles impersonation contests as there are Elvis lookalike contests. How many people travel to Liverpool clad in suits and mop tops to win a lookalike contest?

Jon: As good looking as he was, Elvis’ features apparently aren’t as rare as those of John, Paul, George and Ringo. I’ll concur that Elvis lookalikes abound, but I’m not sure that’s a sign of enduring popularity: more like Average Schmoes hoping to jump on the King Creole train.

Luke: I’ll make one last point in defense of the King’s influence on pop culture: rock and roll. He wasn’t the first to perform it, but he brought it to the masses. Without Elvis, would we even know who the Beatles are? Or Led Zeppelin? Or Nirvana? I’d contest that we would not. Isn’t that enough to say he’s had the greater impact? (By the way, there'd be no Elvis without Chuck Berry or any of the African American musicians who actually created the genre, for the record.)

Jon: Without Elvis, there likely would have been no Beatles, or at least not in the incarnation that set the world on fire. He definitely was the first, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to best, especially when it comes to groundbreaking music. And one more thing: If Elvis remained top hound dog throughout the 1960s, why would he need a comeback special in 1968? Certainly, a true King wouldn’t need to reclaim his throne. And let's not forget that 1970 meeting with Nixon, during which Elvis tried to convince the president the Beatles were filthy, drug-using anti-Americans.

Jealous, much?

LLyons@chieftain; JPompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14; @jpompia