One of country music's rising stars, Tyler Farr, will take the stage at Pueblo Memorial Hall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

Farr is the first artist to sign to Jason Aldean's record label, Night Train Records. He has released three No. 1 songs: "Redneck Crazy," "Whiskey in My Water" and "A Guy walks Into a Bar."

The singer released his debut album in 2013, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200.

In 2014, Farr was recognized as one of the New Faces of Country Radio by CRS and as one of Music Row's "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" nominees.

Farr released his second album, "Suffer in Peace," in 2015. That album also reached No. 2 on the country charts and No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200.

Other notable songs by Farr include "Hot Mess," "Hello Goodbye," "Better in Boots," "Our Town," "I Should Go to Church Sometime" and "Love by the Moon."

Tickets to the show start at $25 and can be purchased at pueblomemorialhall.com.

— Luke Lyons