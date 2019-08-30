There’s a rhythm and a vibe inside of Mark LeBlanc’s heart.

Those are driven by LeBlanc’s love of music.

LeBlanc currently plays drums for Denver reggae and dub band Project 432, acclaimed reggae group John Wayne and the Pain, 40 OZ. to Freedom a Sublime Tribute and the Willie Waldman Project.

He further celebrates his love of music in his recording studio, SoCo Sound Lab, located where his garage used to be in his downtown home.

What appears as a run-of-the-mill house, is actually home to a quaint, professional studio where bands and artists like John Wayne and the Pain; Beyond Bridges, Chivalry, Telisa Marie and more have recorded records.

The studio is home — both literally and figuratively — for LeBlanc, and home is certainly where the heart is for the 38-year-old drummer and producer.

Born with drumsticks in his hand

Originally from Arlington, Texas, LeBlanc is actually Mark LeBlanc Jr.

HIs father, Mark LeBlanc Sr. was a touring drummer who bought his son a drum set at age one.

"I can’t remember a time I wasn’t drumming,” LeBlanc said. “I’ve loved music since I was a little kid. I’ve wanted my own recording studio since I was a kid.”

LeBlanc joined his first of many bands in the third grade. He refined his drumming in high school.

He later joined the band Egress, and has recorded several albums with the group and toured with it various times.

He later joined the Denver reggae band Project 432.

It was during an tour through Colorado that LeBlanc fell in love with the Centennial state.

“Driving through I just fell in love with it,” he said. “I moved here and lived in the foothills and got into snowboarding and the mountains and stuff. Then I moved to Denver for a bit before I decided to take advantage of the housing market in Pueblo.”

LeBlanc moved to his current home in December of 2016. A year into living there, he began building his studio in the home’s garage.

The build was the beginning of the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

Built with love

Wanting to save costs, and have a sense of ownership, LeBlanc built most of his studio on his own.

He had help from an electrician friend, and some help from others on occasion. However, most of the work was done by LeBlanc.

“Anything I didn’t know how to do, I got on YouTube and figured it out,” he said.

He had to troubleshoot everything he could including being close to a railway. The studio occupies the former garage. LeBlanc left space between the garage wall and the studio wall to cut down reverberations from outside noises and inside noises.

In addition, he created a lounge for artists to hang out in as well as a rehearsal space and a tech area to work on gear.

Guitars and a five-string bass guitar adorn the walls of the engineering room. There are two large monitors and professional recording mixers and equipment behind a window looking out in the spacious studio.

SoCo Sound Lab looks and feels the part of a professional studio you’d see in Hollywood or Nashville.

The one added benefit is LeBlanc’s positive energy.

“I try to keep the outside looking pretty Pueblo as I can,” he said. “But I wanted the studio to be a place with a good vibe. I wanted people to be able to chill there and have a great experience.”

LeBlanc said that music itself is energy.

Recording good music requires good energy.

“You can hear it when it’s made with love and it’s genuine,” LeBlanc said. “You can feel that because ultimately in the studio you're trying to capture the alive moments. It’s a shared essence of the people in the room.”

Reggae — a genre LeBlanc fell in love with in the 90s and is still passionate about playing now — requires that type of vibe in particular.

It’s positive, hopeful and jovial sound requires a good energy and cohesiveness with those playing it.

“It’s a vibe,” he said. “To capture and be able to put it down on tape or a record or CD or whatever, it’s a challenge sometimes. So, anything I could do to help boost and add that to have that emotion on a live record … if you look around there’s crystals and all sorts of vibe stuff around here for a reason.”

Runnin' down a dream



Owning SoCo Sound Lab is a dream come true for LeBlanc.

In its first year in business, local bands and artists have been thrilled to work with the talented drummer.

In addition to his expertise, LeBlanc provides a happy medium for recording. SoCo Sound Lab offers professional recording for an affordable price. It isn’t a closet studio, nor is it a big fancy — or expensive — studio.

“I’m here to help out artists that are in that middle ground where they want to record something but they also can’t afford it,” he said.

LeBlanc loves spending time in his studio. He lives in his house, but his passion is in the former garage.

He’s always had that passion, ever since going to the studio with his father as a kid.

“I always aspired to have the studio be a big part of my life,” LeBlanc said. “So when I was blessed with the opportunity to actually build one, I threw all my chips into it.”

He’s cashed in with those chips — even if it’s just his own happiness.

“It’s a huge smile for me every time I come down here,” he said.

Coming full circle

The first concert LeBlanc ever witnessed at Red Rocks was 311.

Little did he know, someday he’d open the for legendary ska, reggae and hard rock group.

On April 19, LeBlanc and Project 432 performed with 311, Method Man and Redman, The Green, Jesse Royal and Dizzy Wright.

The moment ranks as a career highlight for LeBlanc, who always dreamed of performing on the Red Rocks stage.

“As a kid, you see pictures of Red Rocks and hear stories and then you go there and see your first concert and then to just be on the stage, you want to be a part of that,” LeBlanc said. “The first show I saw there 311 and the first show I played was opening for 311. It was very serendipitous.”

LeBlanc was in disbelief when he and his bandmates hit the stage.

A surreal moment, LeBlanc will never forget the emotion that overtook him as he sat behind his kit before opening the show.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s actually happening,” he said. “After I set up my drums, I pulled my ear piece out for a second and just let it rip on the kick and snare just to hear that come off those Canyon Walls. I teared up. I was very present and I was able to embrace that moment.

"It was one I’ll never forget.”

Into the future

Recently, LeBlanc helped record Jon Wayne’s solo record as well as working on new music by the entire band.

His band Egress and he will record new music, looking to putting out its third record sometime in the next year.

He’s worked with local artists as well, and is happy to chip in with mixing, creating drum tracks or any other service he can provide.

“I just want to work on music all the time,” he said. “I’m excited to be working with some local artists and some local hip-hop and reggae groups from all over Colorado.”

LeBlanc said he’s beyond thrilled at the early success and fulfillment he’s gained from owning SoCo Sound Lab.

There’s not much else he feels he needs to do, except make each record sound better than the last.

“I really want to continue on the path I’m on,” he said. “I’ve had three Billboard top-10 records come out of the place. I’m really happy with where I’m at and where things I’m headed. I just want to stay so golden headed where I’m at.”

As long as he can play and record music, LeBlanc will be happy.

He can’t imagine doing anything else with his life.

“Is crying for a living an option?” he joked. “I don't remember a time in my life when I didn't play music. It’s just as natural to me as sleeping or eating and breathing.”

Project 432 will play an acoustic show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brues Alehouse, 132 E. Riverwalk Pl.

For more information on SoCo Sound Lab, search the studio on Facebook or email socosoundlab@gmail.com.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14