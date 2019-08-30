If you're a fan of Improv, you'll have two opportunities to catch long-form and short-form improvisation this week.

The Tricksters will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Gold Dust Saloon, 217 S. Union Ave. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. The Tricksters perform short-form improv, much like that seen on "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?"

Underground Improv will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Party People and Theater of Mystery, 685 S. Union Ave. Cost is $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Underground performs long-form improvisation with a short-form first act.

For more information, search Hat Trick Theatre Company on Facebook.

No. 2: Line/Circle: Women Poets in Performance will present "What Lies Behind the Engine of the Train" at 5 p.m. today at Steel City Art Works, 216 S. Union Ave.

Beth Davis, Diana LaMorris, Kyle Laws and Karen Wallace will perform poetry

On Sunday, Laws will read excerpts from and sign copies of her newly released collection of poems titled "Ride the Pink Horse at 1p.m.

An accompanying art exhibit will include the works of Nina Cravens-Fry that will remain at the gallery all month.

No. 3: Blo Back Gallery will host a closing reception for "Suicide Sucks" from 6-8 p.m. today at the gallery located at 131 Spring St.

There will be a silent auction featuring a coral necklace, glass pendant and select paintings by Mitch.

Proceeds from the show benefit IBme — a nonprofit organization specializing in youth mindfulness retreats.

For more, visit blobackgallery.com.

No. 4: Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave. will host a visual dialogue exhibit by Beck Edwards and David R. Edwards through Oct. 2 in the school's San Juan Gallery.

A free reception for "Think Seriously!" will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday with an artist talk at 5 p.m. The public is welcome.

The gallery is on the upper level of the San Juan Building. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.

Parking is available in the lot on Marilyn Place.

No. 5: Pueblo Child Advocacy Center's Walk Run Ride 5k will take place at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Pueblo Memorial Airport, 31201 Bryan Circle.

The event benefits the child abuse prevention and investigation program at the advocacy center.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race takes place at 8 a.m. There are two Zumba sessions, one at 8:30 and one at 9:30 a.m. Awards are presented at 9:45 a.m. and a competitive balloon relay race takes place at 10 a.m.

There is a taco bar at 11 a.m.

Cost is $35 at the time of registration and children under 12 race for free. Relay teams can compete for $10 per participant and Zumba sessions cost $5.

For more information, search Pueblo Child Advocacy Center on Facebook.