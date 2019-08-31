The lively sounds of a single marimba, trumpeters, violinists and guitarists behind a mariachi choir echoes throughout the rugged Bessemer Park early Sunday morning on one of the Colorado State Fair’s most popular days.

The opening number is a song called “Manana Glorioso” (The Glorious Morning in English). It’s a lively tune heavily featuring the trumpet.

“It’s the perfect song to begin Mass with,” said Jack Quinn, a member of El Mariachi de Pueblo, a group that has participated in Fiesta Day Mass since its inception.

The ever popular Fiesta Day kicks off with a Catholic Mass in Bessemer Park — an event that has become just as well known and traditional as the day itself. This year it begins at 8 a.m. It’s a bring-your-own -folding chair and umbrella kind of thing.

“We have always had it in the same place there in Bessemer Park. It’s always been a great way to kickoff Fiesta Day because so much of the Hispanic culture is also linked with the culture of the Catholic Church,” said Deacon Dan Leetch of the Diocese of Pueblo.

A reproduction of a painting of Our Lady of Guadeloupe from the Basilica in Mexico City is showcased at the Mass.

2019 Fiesta Queen Isabel Belarde and her court also will be on hand to welcome those in attendance.

“The Mass is always bilingual. It’s a tradition that people have grown up with. It’s one of those good traditions that gets passed down from grandparents to parents to kids,” Leetch said.

The Mass has been presided over by Pueblo Bishops Charles Buswell, Arthur Tafoya, Fernando Isern and current Pueblo Bishop Stephen Berg.

This year the Rev. Carl Wertin, director of vocations for the diocese, will be the main celebrant of the Mass as Berg will be out of town.

Leetch said nearby St. Francis Xavier Parish cancels its morning Sunday Mass and encourages parishioners to attend Mass at the park.

“That park Mass is their Mass,” Leetch said.

This year there will be a burrito sale to raise money for members of SEARCH of Pueblo to help pay for their National Catholic Youth Conference trip later this year.

During the Mass, El Mariachi de Pueblo soothes the soul and ignites the spirit, even when the lyrics are foreign to some.

The 25-member group, co-founded by Quinn, has played at nearly every Catholic Church in Pueblo, over the years.

Quinn — who plays the marimba, an instrument that resembles a xylophone — said the Fiesta Day Mass is among the most special.

“It’s one of the most important things that we do every year. We play all over the state and in other states, but the Fiesta Day Mass is always so special for us since day one to the present time,” Quinn said.

“We look forward to it every year. We were an integral part of the first one. There was a big crowd there and Bishop Buswell was the celebrant.”

Quinn said since it is Fiesta Day the group tries to do lively songs and things that are festive.

Christina Gallegos, director of the group, said the Mass is a great way to start Fiesta Day.

“We like to start it out thanking God. We are thankful that we have this special day to celebrate together,” Gallegos said.

“It’s just one of those things we plan for even before they ask us.”

At the conclusion of the Mass the hundreds who attended it begin lining up for the annual Fiesta Day Parade down Northern Avenue.

“It’s exciting. We all go and enjoy the parade. It’s a fiesta and the best way to start it off is with a Mass and thanking God,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos, who also plays trumpet and guitar, is one of El Mariachi de Pueblo’s original members. She started when she was just a 9-year-old playing the maracas.

“I started playing the trumpet when I was 11-years-old. There’s a handful of us still in the group,” Gallegos said.

They’re still all-volunteer and play primarily in service to the Catholic Diocese of Pueblo.

“We will play anywhere a church invites us,” Gallegos said.

The group decided from the beginning that members would never do weddings or other events like that. “We just do religious events and community things, otherwise we’d be way too busy to do anything else.”

“We kind of feel that Fiesta Day kicks off our year.”

