Across all musical genres, the automobile, driving, the open road and cruising continue to be as popular as wine, women and song, as far as subject material.

Here are my (Jon) top-10 songs that celebrate this great gas-guzzling American pastime, in no particular order except for the first:

Jon: "Cars," Gary Numan. Is there any other way to kick off a list dedicated to four-wheel fun? Ironically, this dystopian new wave classic is far from a salute to autos. Rather, it's about how people use technology and material goods to isolate themselves from human contact and interaction. Even more ironic is the fact that Oldsmobile and Nissan have used this synth-fueled track in commercials.

Luke: I almost included this on my list, but I had a sneaky suspicion it was going to appear on yours. This is one of the best new wave songs, ever. It’s trippy, synth-laden and Gary Numan’s voice is hauntingly melodic. I dig this song, good choice.

Jon: "Drive My Car," The Beatles. Such is the preeminence of the Fab Four that even the non-single album tracks like this "Rubber Soul" masterpiece are indisputable classics. One of the most powerful and striking album openers in history, "Drive My Car" is a genuine Lennon-McCartney collaboration, laden with sly innuendo and groovy hooks. Fun fact: the original chorus was " I can give you golden rings, I can give you anything."

Luke: It ain’t a Pompia list unless The Beatles are on it! I like the bluesy-guitar intro of this song.With this song, I picture a woman driving a red convertible through a scenic-mountain highway with her flame sitting next to her. It’s a cool song. Definitely a must-add to a road trip playlist.

Jon: "Jesus Built My Hotrod," Ministry. Combine the unhinged genius of Al Jourgensen and Gibby Haynes and you get this: a pedal-to-the-speed metal blast of (barely) controlled insanity that improbably, remains the hottest selling single in Warner Bros. history. Intoxicated beyond belief during the recording, its Haynes' gibberish "lyrics" that give the song its crazed beauty. A "Surfin' Bird" for the dark, psychedelic era.

Luke: I thought Jesus was a carpenter? Apparently, he manufactured cars too. I didn’t expect a Ministry song to appear on this list, but I’m glad it did. I can picture this song playing as a villain in a car chase movie takes to the road in some desert setting. Good tune.

Jon: "Little Deuce Coupe," Beach Boys. Along with surf and sun, automobiles figured heavily into the early work of Brian Wilson, arguably America's greatest pop songwriter. This three-chord salute to the fabled 1932 Ford is, like all Beach Boys' numbers, melodic, magnetic and memorable, with plenty of gearhead terms like "flat head mill," "lake pipes" and "pink slip:" a reference to the title of a car the narrator won in a drag race. See also "409," "Shut Down," "No-Go Showboat," et al.

Luke: The Beach Boys sure did love cars, didn’t they? You could probably add “I Get Around” to that list, too, Jon. I prefer “409,” to “Little Deuce Coupe,” but really any Beach Boys tune is perfect to put the top down and go for a ride.

Jon: "Highway Star," Deep Purple. Opening with the immortal lines, "Nobody gonna take my car, I'm gonna race it to the ground; nobody gonna beat my car, It's gonna break the speed of sound," this 1972 juggernaut sowed the seeds of what, most appropriately, became known as "speed metal." If there's a song to get a speeding ticket to, it's this one.

Luke: The intro alone makes me want to take to the road. I’ll avoid hitting the open road with this cranked up on my stereo, though, because I will speed through the city with this one blaring. I’d never heard this song until now. Thanks, Jon, for yet again turning me on to a solid jam.

Jon: "Roadhouse Blues," The Doors. Speaking of an Olympian opener, "Keep your eyes on the road, your hands upon the wheel" is untouchable. This bluesy, boozy number, which opens the "Morrison Hotel" record, has been called the "ultimate bar song," and for good reason. According to legend, the Topanga Corral, a windowless nightclub near Jim Morrison's home in the Topanga Canyon, served as the inspiration. So "let it roll, baby roll," and may the great Lizard King enjoy his regal place in the cosmos.

Luke: There’s something about the blues that translates perfectly to the open road. This song is no different. First of all, I’ll take any Doors’ song, any day. Jim Morrison is the man. Second, this song is the perfect song to take a lonely drive with on the car speakers.

Jon: "Mercury Blues," Steve Miller Band. Although one of Miller's lesser known songs, this reworking of the blues standard "Mercury Boogie" from 1976 is a bonafide hidden gem. Over a slinking guitar line, Miller croons, in his distinctive style, about his love of the Mercury automobile, and laments the loss of a woman to a friend with, apparently, a much bigger and more attractive Mercury. Regrettably, Alan Jackson covered this in 1992.

Luke: What I said about any Doors’ song, any time goes for Steve Miller Band as well. SMB is one of my favorite groups. . .ever. This song another perfect song to cruise to. I wish I would’ve added it to my list.

Jon: "Chevrolet," Foghat. Although released by Foghat in 1978, the history of "Chevrolet," like the auto itself, begins long before that. In 1930, Kansas Joe and Memphis Minnie put "Chevrolet" on the road, with Lonnie Young and Ed Young revisiting the song in 1959. However, it's Foghat's riff-heavy, blues-infused version that emerges as king of the road. Get your motor running, indeed.

Luke: I’d never heard this song before, and it’s OK. If I was to add a Foghat song to this list, I’d go with the cliche and better-known “Slow Ride.”

Jon: "Cadillac Ranch," Bruce Springsteen. Like King Midas himself, everything the Boss touches has at least a hint of gold. Although not a major hit, this is a hard-charging salute to the real-life Cadillac Ranch: a collection 10 Cadillacs buried hood-first in a wheat field near Amarillo. Along with his "Pink Cadillac," "Racing in the Street," "Ramrod," "Stolen Car" and others, Springsteen has extensively used autos and driving in his unparalleled songwriting.

Luke: I’m not a big Springsteen fan, admittedly, so this song didn’t do much for me.

Jon: "Regulate," Warren G and Nate Dogg. I'm not sure if a tune chronicling an attempted car-jacking episode "on a clear black night" in Long Beach qualifies as an auto-themed number, but here it is. Over the smooth jazz sample culled from Michael McDonald's 1984 hit "I Keep Forgettin,'" Warren G masterfully lays out what happens when thugs try to abscond with your property. The song of the summer of 1994, "Regulate" remains one of hip hop's hookiest, grooviest creations.

Luke: Regulators, roll out! I love, love, love this song: which also happens to be one of, if not the most popular, karaoke tunes in history. This is one of the greatest rap tunes to ever hit our eardrums. It’s smooth, witty and catchy. It’s perfect. I can happily roll my windows down, blast this tune and cruise the city streets.

