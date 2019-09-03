The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory tests water samples in order to ensure the safety of public water supplies and private wells.

The program, housed in the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, has existed for over 60 years - as long as the health department has been around.

Chad Wolgram is the program manager and the staff includes Erica Espeseth and Sara Miller.

“(The program is important because) The safety of public drinking water, private well water, public pools, waste water and lakes for bacteria to ensure the safety of drinking water and recreational waters,” wrote Miller, microbiologist and environmental health specialist at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, in an email. “In addition to water testing, the laboratory accepts and safely disposes of household sharps containers for a small fee. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is the only location in Pueblo that accepts household sharps for disposal.”

By ensuring water safety, the lab helps promote and protect the health and environment of Pueblo County.

The laboratory is located on the first floor of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Water samples are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Samples are not accepted on Fridays nor before holidays.

Household sharps are accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and must be in an approved puncture-resistant container. Sharps from businesses are not accepted. Disposal fees range from $4-$8 depending on size and weight.

The lab also sells sharps containers to replace those dropped off.

For more information, call 583-4318.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14