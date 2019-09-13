Colorado State University-Pueblo will get the party started this weekend with Packfest 2019 beginning at 6 p.m. today at the university located at 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

The lineup includes hip-hop artists Bryce Vine, Hoodie Allen as well as DJ TBeatz, Bullhead*ed and more.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at csupuebloevents.com.

No. 2: The Latino Book Festival will continue at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

At noon, there will be a lunch and presentation with Denver author Kali Fajardo-Anstine. Fajardo-Anstine is the author of "Sabrina and Corina."

A 1:30 p.m. today, there will be a presentation by author Steven Antonuccio. Antonuccio worked for public libraries for more than 30 years. He'll present from his new book "There is No Such Thing as a Typical Librarian."

Both events are in the Ryals Room, while vendors will be set up on the fourth floor.

For more information, call 544-5600 or pueblolibrary.org.

No. 3: Southern Colorado Trail Builders will host its monthly meetup at 6 p.m. Monday at Brues Alehouse, 120 E. Riverwalk Place.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released its draft of the Lake Pueblo Trail Management Plan, and SCTB will review that plan to create feedback and thoughtful comments.

For more information, search Southern Colorado Trail Builders on Facebook.

No. 4: El Pueblo History Museum will host its annual Bruja Brewfest at the museum located at 301 N. Union Ave. from 6-10 p.m. Saturday.

This year's festivities will exclusively feature Colorado craft breweries and cideries, and is held in the Placita of the museum.

Tickets are $30 pre-sale and $45 at the door.

For more information, visit historycolorado.org/el-pueblo-history-museum.

No. 5: E.A.S.T. will hot its community block party from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bradford Park, 1400 E. 2nd St.

The event will feature food, fun and activities of all kinds and is geared toward teaching, learning, celebrating and having fun.

RSVP to Tom Carrigan at 281-4283 or via email tom_carrigan@hotmail.com.