Mike Maffucci makes the most of life. After all, he only has one the one to live.

That notion includes booking a solo trip to Canada’s BANFF National Park in Alberta, going on an impromptu road trip through Colorado to find wildlife and landscapes to photograph or quitting a job at a family-owned hardware store to continue pursuing his dream of playing baseball.

Maffucci, now 36, is the director of student life and leadership at Pueblo Community College. In his free time Maffucci is an avid outdoorsman and photographer — the latter of which is a more recent hobby.

The Florida native has combined his love of hiking, fishing, camping and other outdoor activities with his art.

And just three years into his newest hobby, he’s continued to improve and experiment.

With plenty of places to see, and plenty of life to live, Maffucci is only getting started.

You only live once

When Maffucci was 18 he was stung by a stingray in Florida.

The fish’s stinger pierced through his foot. The injury caused him to lose his baseball scholarship.

But he didn’t want to give up his dream. After the injury healed, he decided to move to North Carolina to walk on to a team at a small junior college.

“I quit my job at the family hardware store, packed my truck and the next day moved to North Carolina,” he said.

He’d make the team at Southeastern Junior College before playing at the University of Mount Olive, a small division II school where he'd finish his undergraduate degree.

Even before then Maffucci tried living each day to its fullest.

“You only have the one life to live, so you might as well live it,” he said. “You might as well just go and do what you want to do.”

He’s booked trips solely to take photos, visiting places like California, Chicago, Oregon and South Dakota.

Weekends are often spent by hopping in his truck and driving for hours to find locations to be outdoors.

His advice to anyone is to do just live life.

“Just go,” he said. “The best thing I tell people is to just go out and do it.”

The Great Outdoors

Born and raised in Melbourne, Florida — 15 minutes from the Kennedy Space Center and to the east coast of Florida, Maffucci has always enjoyed spending time outdoors.

“Just really any time that I wasn’t playing baseball or doing sports I was doing stuff outdoors,” he said. “Growing up I had an uncle that had a horse farm, we’d constantly be out there and we’d fish a lot in Florida and we shrimped a lot.”

Vacationing in North Carolina, he developed a love for hunting and hiking.

He moved to the Tar Heel State at 18 for college where his love of being outside continued to grow.

Maffucci moved back to Florida after earning his bachelor’s degree, then back to North Carolina where he got a job as an events coordinator.

He finished his masters degree and four years ago he moved to Pueblo to take the job at PCC.

While in Colorado, his enthusiasm for recreation blossomed into a passion for photography.

Perfect vision

A year after moving to Colorado, Maffucci decided to buy a camera.

“I’d wanted to get a camera for so long and I just never did,” Maffucci said. “Black Friday was rolling around and I just happened to look at the deals and the sales and I found a Sony camera that was 50-percent off and just went out and bought it.”

With no clue how to use it, Maffucci took to YouTube and read up on settings as to how to operate his new equipment.

Every weekend after purchasing the camera, Maffucci would drive 300 or 400 miles to seek out wildlife or landscapes to capture.

He would take as many photos as necessary to figure out the correct settings and angles.

“I would just drive all weekend and take photos,” he said. “But really, I just put my camera on manual and kind of learned the settings and did it myself. I was always kind of self-taught.”

Maffucci learned quickly.

Soon after his weekend trips, people began noticing the quality of his work.

He couldn’t really explain it, he said. And he can’t really teach others what he’s learned.

“I jokingly say it but it’s kind of like being a musician who can play but can’t read music,” he said. “I’m self-taught but it’d be hard for me to teach somebody else. I just know how to do it.”

The early days of shooting photos were frustrating for Maffucci. He’d snap tons and only show a couple of handfuls that he was proud of.

As he’s honed his skills, the ratio has improved.

“Before I’d take a thousand pictures and be willing to show people 10 of those,” he said. “As I’m getting a little bit better, and getting more confidence, I’m taking less photos and I’m sharing more.”

In 2018, Maffucci entered five photos into the Colorado State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition. Three of those photos were accepted, and one — a closeup of a bull snake he snapped in Florida - was awarded honorable mention in the emerging artist category.

“People would tell me that my photos were really good, and I kept hearing that from people even though I wasn’t really believing them,” he said. “So, I guess I heard it from enough people and I wanted to see where I took so I submitted five photos.”

Maffucci said he was elated to have three entries accepted.

The success, and validation of being accepted into the show, motivated Maffucci to further honing his craft.

“Getting into the show kind of made me want to take the next step so I went purchased a new lens,” he said. “I think the next step would be a little bit better camera and some more good lenses.”

In three short years Maffucci has learned so much that he’s captured a rare moment in sports as well.

Every year, Maffucci goes home and attends a NASCAR race in Darlington, S.C. with his family.

The past two times he’s taken photos of wrecks that have happened.

“So over 734 laps, we’ve had two wrecks in front of us and I’ve gotten pictures of both of them that turned out pretty well,” he said. “I think that says a lot as far as staying on point and paying attention.

"Everything happens so fast.”

Up-close and personal

Many of Maffucci’s wildlife photos are closeups of animals like tarantulas, snakes, mountain goats and others.

Before he had a telephoto lens, he would get as close as possible while still respecting the animals.

“I’ve always respected wildlife but not been afraid of them,” Maffucci said. “A lot of the wildlife shots, in general, I go out and put myself in position and get those photos.”

While shooting a photo of a mountain goat on Mt. Evans, the mountain goat seemed a bit bothered by Maffuci’s presence.

It’s really the only time he’s felt intimidated while shooting wildlife.

“He had lifted his head while he was chewing on some grass and looked at me right in the eyes,” he said. “I snapped that one photo and then I was out.”

With the telephoto lens, he’s able to capture wildlife from a greater distance.

Wildlife is one of, if not his favorite thing to photograph.

“Anywhere where I can be surrounded by more wildlife than people, I’m happy,” he said.

That includes going to Comanche Grasslands near La Junta and waiting for a tarantula to pop out of its den to continue migration.

He hopes to someday have waterproof housing for his camera to capture even more wildlife.

“I’d like to go down to the Caribbean and get some underwater stuff like sharks,” he said. “I’d love to do that — not great whites but I’ve been around hammerheads and I can handle that.”

Expanding his horizons

Maffucci has created an LLC., Maffucci Photography LLC. and has branched out to work weddings, family photos and portraits.

He has no intention of making photography a career, but wishes to help others.

“I’m just getting out of my comfort zone and doing a few things,” he said. “I’ve done two burlesque shows.”

There are challenges that come with shooting people as opposed to landscapes and wildlife.

Maffucci must work to establish the emotion of a moment. He prefers shooting candids, but is up for the challenge of learning how to find that emotion in portraits.

“As an artist you can kind of interpret the (emotions) of the landscape and the animals how you want, but it’s really difficult to get the emotions you’re looking to get out of people," Maffucci said. "So, I’ve done a few family shoots and stuff trying to get everyone to do something even as simple as smiling is difficult. There’s a different element to taking pictures of people and they have high expectations for what that’s going to look like.”

In addition to portraits. Maffucci has also taken time lapse videos.

One timelapse follows the Milky Way across the night sky on Greenhorn Mountain. The other was taken during the wildfires in La Veta last summer.

The smoke and flames from the fire and night stars created an interesting effect in the video.

“You could see the flames going from a distance and all the smoke was going up and headed east,” Maffucci explained. “But the stars were kind of like moving to the west so you had a lot going on in one time.”

He’s also taken an interest in astrophotography, taking photos of the moon and celestial bodies.

No matter the time of day, or where he’s at, Maffucci is always on the lookout for his next good photo.

“I always have my camera because you never know when you’re going to see something new,” he said.

In the moment

While taking photos of breathtaking scenery, or wildlife or precious moments in life, Maffucci still lives in the here-and-now.

The photos serve as a reminder of these instances.

“I like being able to take a photo and look at it afterwards and to me it looks better, I guess, than what I saw with my own eyes,” he said. “I feel like with the animals and landscapes it’s such natural beauty and I’m a big fan of memories and I want to remember things like that.

"But I also want to take part in and I’ve gotten to the point where I can enjoy and love in the moment but still take photos and have good memories of that.”

When Maffucci was in college someone took photos of him playing baseball.

He had the photos on a computer that crashed. He could never recover those photos. That event led him to take more photos in everyday life and is now serving as motivation for his photography.

He said he hopes to provide memories for others so they can look back and cherish those moments for years down the road.

“I really am trying to create and make memories and I really get joy out of doing it for it other people,” Maffucci said. “I really want to be able to help people capture special moments that they’ll look back on for years and years.”

For Maffucci, personally, those moments come in nature and around wildlife.

But he’s already seen how others have loved the photos he’s taken and how much those photos means.

“I did a wedding and sent some of the photos to the bride and she absolutely loved them,” Maffucci said. “To me that’s awesome because 15, 20 years down the road, they’ll be flipping through books and showing their kids and grandkids.”

The next challenges

Someday Maffucci hopes to travel to take photos of the landscapes in New Zealand, wildlife in Australia and other exotic locations around the world.

But he also wants to challenge himself and continue to grow as an artist.

“I’m always up for a challenge,” he said. “I’ve always wondered what it would be like if somebody reached out and was like, ‘Hey I’m looking for a specific photo, how would I get that?’”

Maffucci isn’t interested in doctoring photos, or airbrushing portraits, but said he would be interested in doing something unique for someone.

“Maybe there’s an interior designer or somebody who bought a house and they want a photo to put in their home and that photo doesn’t exist or can’t find it or it costs a fortune,” he said. “Or maybe someone wants a picture of their kid playing baseball but need the right angle to look like they’re hitting a home run or something and I can make it work without using Photoshop.”

To contact Maffucci, email mike@maffucciphotography.com.

