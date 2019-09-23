We’ve all had a playlist bumping on the stereo when suddenly a song you’d forgotten starts playing.

That song is one that most find awful but you secretly love.

Those songs are guilty pleasures and we all have those tunes that we love which no one else seems to appreciate.

So, in that spirit, Jon Pompia and I will discuss our top-10 guilty pleasure songs (in no particular order).

Please, don't judge us too harshly!

Luke: “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus. I’ve mentioned this tune before, but it’s embarrassing to admit that not only do I “move my hips, like yeah,” to this song, but I also know the words to this party anthem. It’s poppy, cheery and funky. It gets stuck in your head very easily. I love this song and I don’t care who knows it!

Jon: Begrudgingly, I admit that this tune isn't as bad as much of whatever passes for modern music these days. The chorus is big and memorable, and there's an electric guitar line running throughout. Tolerable: which is about as rave a review Miley will ever get from yours truly.

Luke: “Hoochie Mama” by 2 Live Crew. Uncle Luke in the house! The Miami rap group is the reason we have an explicit content sticker, and the reason Tipper Gore hates rap music! This is a dirty, dirty song: like most of the group’s tunes. If you’re not a fan of such, I suggest not looking up the lyrics. But man oh man, do I love this song, or really, any by 2 Live Crew.

Jon: There's no shame in admitting a love for 2 Live Crew, Luke. Although this cut isn't among my favorites, it has all the elements that make up a 2LC classic: retro sample, chanted chorus, and lyrics foul enough to peel paint off the walls while putting a smile on the face (of most listeners, anyway.) Fun fact: The street glam kings Motley Crue once teamed up with 2LC for version of "Dr. Feelgood." To me, that unlikely pairing is a genuine guilty pleasure.

Luke: “Pony” by Ginuwine. Here’s a fun fact: I hosted Slow Jams while a DJ at Rev89 KTSC a few years ago: smooth, late night DJ voice and all! I love R&B and “Pony” by Ginuwine is one of my all-time jams. Again, don’t look up the lyrics. Steeped in metaphor, this is another banger that is for mature listeners only.

Jon: I've loved this club anthem from the first time I heard it: at Cleopatra's Barge inside Caesars Palace, circa 1996, and the last time: at Memorial Hall, about a year ago. That opening synth growl is songwriting genius and Ginuwine's sultry delivery is audio seduction personified. And as witnessed by the ecstatic response at that Memorial Hall show, Ginuwine, nearing 50, still has it.

Luke: “Material Girl” by Madonna. My dad, strangely enough, was a huge Madonna fan when I was growing up. I’ll assume it was because of her music, but I could be wrong. Either way, “Material Girl” is one of my favorite songs by the pop music icon. I don’t know if it’s the bouncy synth, her dreamy autotune or just the catchy “Living in a material world, and I am a material girl” hook, but I love this song way more than I should.

Jon: I'll go a step further: I proclaim the "Like a Virgin" album, from which "Material Girl" sprung, to be one of pop music's greatest and most enduring creations. Personally, I prefer "Angel," the title track, "Dress You Up" and "Love Don't Live Here Anymore," but "Material Girl" is aces. Fun fact: George Harrison had an album entitled "Living in the Material World," but I'm kinda sure that played no part in the writing of this single.

Luke: “Straight Up” by Paula Abdul. “Straight up now tell me, do you really wanna love me forever (oh-oh-oh), or am I caught in a hit and run?” Long before her shenanigans on “American Idol,” Paula Abdul was scorching hot in the early 90s, largely in part to this song that slaps. It’s catchy and has a hauntingly melodic beat. In addition to Abdul’s versions, emo band Halifax and punk cover group Me First and the Gimme Gimmes do excellent covers of this song. Though, they’re no Abdul!

Jon: As many times as I've wanted to dislike this number, I just can't seem to muster the hate. It's a perfectly constructed and delivered pop song and, improbably, doesn't seem to age like many of synth-driven numbers from that era.

Luke: “Steal My Sunshine” by Len. One-hit wonder Len provided one of the poppiest, lightest jams of the 90s in “Steal My Sunshine.” This was one of those, “played-all-the-time and oh-so-very-annoying-but-also-very-catchy” songs that I’ve grown to love more and more over the years.

Jon: The fact that this was built around a sample of Andrea True Connection's "More, More, More" is reason enough not to fully loathe it. But then again, I'm not beating down the door to find a used Len compact disc in my local bargain bin.

Luke: “Break Stuff” by Limp Bizkit. I am going to get judged harshly for including the Florida nu-metal quartet Limp Bizkit on this list, but man “Break Stuff” is still a tune I have on many workout playlists. In fact, I had a hard time picking which Limp Bizkit song to pick. I bounced around between “Rollin’,” “Take a Look Around” and “Ready to Go.” Even the band’s cover of “Faith” by George Michael is solid. Ultimately, I went with one of the band’s earliest gems. So keep rollin’ Fred Durst!

Jon: Concurrence. Along with "Rearranged," "Break Stuff" is, to my ears, a modern-day classic. It's nearly impossible to remain still when that opening riff kicks in. And although I haven't actually broke stuff while the song spins, I can see how that could happen. To this day, I'm not sure why Limp Bizkit is maligned by so many. Wes Borland is a songwriter and guitarist par excellence, and that's reason enough to not trash these nu-metal groundbreakers.

Luke: “Butterfly (Come My Baby)” by Crazy Town. Speaking of nu-metal, this is one of the most hated and most made fun of songs, ever, and I love it. It’s a mellow, dark-ish song. And, if you hear it once, the “Come my baby, come, come my lady, you’re my butterfly, sugar baby,” chorus gets lodged in your brain for hours on end.

Jon: A true blast from the past, and a welcome one at that. Catchy and groovy as all get-out, this was Crazy Town's one moment in the spotlight. A far greater guilty pleasure is Paul Oakenfold's "Starry Eyed Surprise," featuring the vocals of Crazy Town leader Shifty ShellShock. Now that's a lost treasure.

Luke: “Party All the Time” by Eddie Murphy. This Rick James-produced banger recorded by comedian Eddie Murphy is often regarded as a bad song. Those who think so are way off. This is such a fun, cool and catchy song. Murphy’s girl liked to party, much to his chagrin. This song laments that fact. It’s totally 80s, with its synthy bassline and 808 drums. But I really dig this song. It almost made my best one-hit wonders list!

Jon: To quote the great Daryl Hall, "I can't go for that." This drivel is as annoying as Murphy's "Norbit" and "Holy Man." Combined.

Luke: “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar. I’ve been hard on T Swizzle whenever she’s come up on this column, but she does make the list of my top guilty pleasure tunes. But here’s the caveat: I only like the version of this song that features Kendrick Lamar rapping the verses while Swift sings the anthemic chorus. Also, I mostly like this song because during the Chicago Cubs’ World Series run in 2016, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo used this as his walk-up song. Rizzo is one of my favorite players, ever. If he digs the song, so can I.

Jon: This unmitigated twaddle has generated more than 1.3 billion YouTube views? Sigh. Pass the Prozac: I'm officially depressed. Neil Sedaka's "Bad Blood" is more worthy of inclusion than this.

