Rick Mattoon grew up an Impossible Player.

His father, Bill Mattoon, was one of the founding members of the theater and Mattoon spent hours and hours watching his dad work with the group.

“I was a kid and was crawling around while they built the first stage,” Mattoon said. “I’ve been around with the Imps for a long time.”

Mattoon worked backstage for years before getting on stage and eventually directing plays.

The veteran Imp will helm the Imps’ latest play, “Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar and Grille.”

The play runs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19 at the Impossible Playhouse, 1201 N. Main St.

“Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar and Grille” is set in the 1980s in the middle of the country during the end of the world.

Patrons enter the bar in attempt to figure out how to spend their final days on the planet.

“It’s what would you do spending your last day on earth, essentially,” Mattoon said. “But it’s got comedy parts and also got some serious stuff. And the question comes to a couple of characters, what would you do if you had the chance to survive? That’s sort of the conflict.”

One character innocently just wants to visit Disney World. Another, envisions killing everyone who has done him wrong in life. Another character looks back at life and wishes she could do the things she never could.

The play is tinged with dark humor, with the situation the characters are in bringing out much of the shows comedy.

The humor provides a break from the serious elements of the show.

“The characters are all going a little crazy and acting a little crazy, which causes humorous situations,” Mattoon said. “I think especially when you’re dealing with things at the end of the show, it’s important to have humor so it’s not just depressing.”

This will be the second time in the Imps’ history in which the play has been produced. However, the first time, the Imps were between homes.

While the theater rehearsed at a stage at the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo, the show was staged for one weekend at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

Now, the cast has three weekends to really dig its heels into the play.

“It’s hard to rehearse for all those weeks, for no money and go out and get to do it twice,” Mattoon said. “For amateur actors, it’s important to have an audience appreciating what you do. So this is a chance for us to give them a chance to do six shows with six different audiences and have six different reactions.”

The play also gives Mattoon a chance to get back into directing a play.

Mattoon has directed a couple other plays before, but hasn’t since the late 90s. He was an assistant director last season, but decided to get back into directing a production now.

He said watching his dad direct was one inspiration to take on the role.

“I always enjoyed watching my dad direct a bunch of shows and watching the people that have directed shows since I’ve been here,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of different things here. I never thought I’d get on stage, or direct. But the Imps have a way of getting you to do things.”

Mattoon gives his actors quite a bit of freedom on stage.

His cast an experienced crew of actors. When it comes to the dark humor and situational comedy of “Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar and Grill,” Mattoon doesn’t have to do too much directing to get the desired effect.

“Some of my actors are good comedic actors, so they’re doing it on their own,” Mattoon said. “I’m saying, ‘Go head, go for it!” It needs that type of silly humor, so I trust their judgement if they think it’s good to let them do that.”

Tickets to the show are $15 and can be purchased at impossibleplayers.com.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14