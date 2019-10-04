October is here, and that means Halloween is right around the corner.

SoCo Board Shop, 515 N. Santa Fe Ave., will host a Halloween-themed art show from 4-8 p.m. Saturday.

Local talent, live work and more will be offered.

The shop will also feature a potluck, so you're encouraged to bring food.

The event is free.

For more, visit SoCo Board Shop on Facebook.

No. 2: The Avenue Art and Antiques will host a solo show for local artist Lionel Trujilo in October and November.

The shop will host an opening reception beginning at 5 p.m. today as part of First Friday Art walk.

Trujillo creates steel sculptures ranging from desktop size to large wall hangings. He draws inspiration from culture, craftsmanship and materials rich in historical value.

He is a master carpenter and a certified welder. He uses technical expertise to create works that link all generations.

There will be refreshments provided.

No. 3: The annual Salon in the Grove will kick off this weekend in the Art Grove located in downtown Pueblo.

Each weekend, new creative types will be featured. Michael Escobedo is featured today thru Sunday; Dynelle Abeyta Oct. 11-13; Gregory Howell Oct. 18-20 ad Shane and Alyssa Jarret Oct. 25-27.

The events take place from 6-9 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The events are held at the Kadoya Gallery currently located in Watertwoer Place, 127 Spring St.

For more information, search Watertower Place on Facebook.

No. 4: TickTock Pueblo, 315 N. Santa Fe Ave., will host musical performances by Telisa Marie and The Marietta Dolls during a voter registration drive held by Pueblo League of Women Voters.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 281-6215 or search TickTock Pueblo on Facebook.

No. 5: In honor of the beautiful colors of fall, Steel City Art Works will host an opening receptions for its October show titled "Autumn's Palette" from 5-8 p.m. today at the gallery located at 216 S. Union Ave.

Featured artists are Fran Cosyleon, Allison Kipple and guest artist Nancy Sears.

For more on the event, and the gallery, visit Steel City Art Works on Facebook.