Title: Headin’ South (1976)

Artist: Mel Gerhold (1928-2015)

Medium: Oil on Board

Size: 11.25" x 30.5"

How Acquired: Donated by Francis King for the Francis King Collection of Western Art in 1980.

Mel Gerhold was born in Baltimore, MA. He was a graduate of the Maryland Institute of Fine Arts in 1955. While at the Maryland Institute of Fine Arts, he studied under Jacque Maroger, formerly of the Louvre in Paris, France. In the early 1970s, Mel moved west to the Crawford, Nebraska area be closer to the focus of his work. His passion was always the early American West, set during the 1800s. His primary topics dealt with the working cowboy and Native Americans.

His artworks are mostly in oil, but he also sculpted and did drawings in both pencil and pen and ink. He generally did not work from photographs, except on rare occasions when it was necessary for reference, because he did not want to be influenced by a photographic image. He preferred to depend on his art ability and knowledge of the subject matter, making him, he felt, distinct from other artists. Mel painted for himself, although he occasionally accepted specific commissions. He paid special attention to authentic details, such as dress, equipment, and rigging. Mel’s art has received many awards and is in many public and private collections. His work appeared in publications such as Art of the West, Western Horseman, Wild West, and American Civil War magazines and Leanin’ Tree cards and various calendars.

